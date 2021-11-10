A search for a man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing Tuesday afternoon was successful Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
James Enyeart, 78, was reported missing to authorities by his wife after he left on foot from his home on Bonanza Trail around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while she was at the grocery store, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said.
Deputies executed an "extensive search" Tuesday night with assistance from county fire personnel and aerial support from Classic Air Medical, a medical transport service, which provided aid for about an hour. The search continued into the night and into the following morning.
Enyeart was found Wednesday between 7 and 9 a.m. by deputies on Synergia Road, approximately three miles from his home, Ríos said. The man was lightly scraped and disoriented. His vitals were taken, and he was transported to a local hospital.
Enyeart is a prominent local photographer and was a founding director of the Marion Center for Photographic Arts at the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, according to a 2001 story in The New Mexican. He edited Photographers, Writers, and the American Scene: Visions of Passage, a photography book that accompanied a traveling exhibition which reproduced images and writings by 50 of America's leading photographers and writers.
Enyeart also has been recognized internationally for his photography work.
The Enyeart family could not be reached for comment.
Silver alerts sometimes involve individuals dealing with health issues such as Alzheimer's or dementia.
"Wandering is scary because for ages 65 and above — it's 1 in 6 people with dementia and Alzheimer's wander off at least once," said Tim Sheahan, the executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association's New Mexico Chapter. "And really, it's probably more than once, but we know that's at least once."
Sheahan's organization works to educate caregivers and the public on best practices when dealing with a person who has Alzheimer's or dementia.
Alzheimer's patients may become confused and wander from home without notifying people where they may be going, he said. It is important for caregivers and family members to prepare for the worst.
"We actually have forms for people to fill out and give their local law enforcement along with a picture of their loved one, so they're prepared if something like this happens," he said.
The Alzheimer's Association also offers free training for law enforcement and first responders on how to deal with those people suffering from such problems. It encourages local communities to be aware and engaged with the issues as well.
"If you see someone that may look like they're wandering, or sometimes they'll wander out of their house and they won't even have a coat on or something like that in the middle of the winter, that's definitely, definitely some type of sign right there," Sheahan said.
Alzheimer's affects more than 6 million Americans, and deaths related to the disease increased 16 percent during the pandemic, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
The Santa Fe Police Department is still searching for 70-year-old Leonardo Augustine Espinoza, who was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday leaving the Genesis Healthcare Nursing Home on foot, without a vehicle, cellphone, money or credit cards, according to a news release. He told someone he might take a regional bus to Chama.
Police ask anyone with information related to Espinoza's disappearance to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.
