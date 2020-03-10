A 3-year-old boy reported missing to the Española Police Department was found safe within an hour Tuesday after New Mexico State Police sent out a news release asking the public for help locating him.
Police believe Carlos Rodriguez was with his father, Jose Anthony Quintana, 38, who also goes by the name Smokey, and Quintana's girlfriend.
But Española Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Apodaca said the person who brought the boy to the agency was not the boy's father.
"We had been working on it," Apodaca said when asked how the boy was located so quickly. "The release went out, and then we've been hustling all afternoon and we located him."
