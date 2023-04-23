The involuntary manslaughter case of New Mexico v. Alexander Rae Baldwin III could still be resurrected.
It would be over for good if Alexander Rae were a landscaper, a dentist or a pensioner. For a regular fellow, there would have been no special prosecutors, no extra public money for investigations and trials and no maneuvering for publicity by an officer of the court.
Because Alexander Rae is better known as actor Alec Baldwin, he could be charged again in the same criminal case that was just dismissed by two new special prosecutors.
Like tabloid readers, prosecutors can be intoxicated by America's culture of celebrity. They see a famous defendant under a media spotlight, and they want attention, too.
A media-hungry judge and prosecutors in Los Angeles caused O.J. Simpson's murder trial to last for 266 days. By dragging out the televised trial, prosecutors lost a winnable case. They still made millions on book deals.
Baldwin's case in New Mexico is a tamer version of the Simpson spectacle of nearly 30 years ago.
Prosecutors improperly charged Baldwin with an enhanced firearms crime, then took potshots at the defense for exposing their gaffe.
Two prosecutors, including Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, corresponded about publicity value in Baldwin's criminal case.
Andrea Reeb, the first special prosecutor appointed by Carmack-Altwies, took office this year as a Republican state representative. Reeb finally quit the Baldwin case after being accused of violating the law by simultaneously holding jobs in different branches of government.
Carmack-Altwies recently appointed new special prosecutors. For now, they have dismissed the charge against Baldwin, citing the need for further investigating in a case that began 18 months ago.
As embarrassments mounted one after another, Carmack-Altwies departed the case based on a judge's order. The new special prosecutors are in charge now.
Still, should Carmack-Altwies run for reelection next year, her failings could be exploited by a fellow Democrat in a primary. If Baldwin's case could help a politician's campaign, the reverse also is possible.
Baldwin, 65, held the revolver that discharged in October 2021 on the set of the movie Rust. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died from the gunshot. Baldwin said he'd been told the Colt .45 pistol was "cold," meaning it contained no live rounds.
An involuntary manslaughter charge still stands against the movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She was responsible for inspecting the Colt .45 pistol.
Why a real handgun and live ammunition were on a movie set is a question still to be answered.
When special prosecutor Reeb appeared on a Fox News show, she blamed Baldwin. He's a producer of the movie, so Reeb said he bore responsibility.
But other producers of Rust weren't charged criminally. They agreed to pay a $100,000 state fine for serious workplace safety violations, an appropriate penalty.
Reeb's own words reveal she saw Baldwin's case as something to be used in her campaign for the state Legislature.
She served for more than seven years as district attorney of the Clovis area before resigning from office in March 2022 to run for a seat in the House of Representatives.
During the campaign, Carmack-Altwies hired Reeb as special prosecutor in the Baldwin case. Reeb wrote Carmack-Altwies to say she wasn't going to announce her own appointment as special prosecutor.
"At some point though, I’d at least like to get out there that I am assisting you. ... It might help in my campaign lol,” Reeb wrote.
Carmack-Altwies replied that she would spread the news. "I am intending to either introduce you or send it in a press release when we get the investigation!”
The idea of using Baldwin's case for political gain was bad enough. It got worse when prosecutors overcharged him.
They incorrectly filed a firearm enhancement count against Baldwin. The relevant law allowing for a heightened charge took effect seven months after the Rust shooting.
Instead of apologizing for piling on an improper charge, Carmack-Altwies' publicist claimed prosecutors only wanted to “avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys.”
Making sure prosecutors abide by the law isn't a distraction. It's what officers of the court are supposed to do, especially in defense of a client who could have faced a mandatory five years in prison for manslaughter with a firearms enhancement.
Some people will claim Baldwin is a part of an elitist Hollywood crowd that operates above the law. A few might even say he's getting away with murder.
It's a reach to believe an actor heading into a scene would have stopped to inspect the revolver. But as the biggest name in a tragic case, Baldwin became a criminal defendant.
What would have happened if a stunt double or an extra had held the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins? I can't believe they would they have faced this sort of government extravaganza with its special appropriations and attentiveness to publicizing a prosecutor.
Complaints about the culture of celebrity dumbing down the country usually are leveled at television networks and what's left of newspapers. Instead of airing or writing about important matters, media outlets are accused of obsessing about the upsets of Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Brady and scores of other celebrities.
A crew member's shooting death on the set of a movie would have been news in any city. But outside of New Mexico, the Rust tragedy wouldn't have been a running story if Baldwin hadn't been charged.
Taking Baldwin to court was just the sort of juicy detail a politician wanted to discuss in her campaign. I didn't say so. Then-prosecutor Reeb spilled the beans.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.