The involuntary manslaughter case of New Mexico v. Alexander Rae Baldwin III could still be resurrected.

It would be over for good if Alexander Rae were a landscaper, a dentist or a pensioner. For a regular fellow, there would have been no special prosecutors, no extra public money for investigations and trials and no maneuvering for publicity by an officer of the court.

Because Alexander Rae is better known as actor Alec Baldwin, he could be charged again in the same criminal case that was just dismissed by two new special prosecutors.

Recommended for you