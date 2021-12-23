ESPAÑOLA
The pandemic has derailed scores of cherished holiday customs, but Jeri Martinez of Española was determined not to let it tarnish one of her most beloved Christmas traditions.
For 63 years, the expanded Martinez family has set up beaming and enchanting Christmas light displays along tight, gravel-lined Martinez Lane to the enjoyment of neighbors and visitors alike on Christmas Eve. The experience is flush with music, free food and holiday cheer.
But as COVID-19 rates rose this fall and it appeared the virus was set to disrupt another holiday season, Martinez, who’s in her 80s, said her family never questioned whether to continue the Española tradition.
“We will always do it; I want my kids to remember all of this,” Martinez said. “I want my grandkids to remember and to continue with the tradition.”
Martinez said the tradition began with her parents, Miguel and Rufina, some 80 years ago, when the property contained just an apple orchard and the parents’ single home; Jeri Martinez now lives there with her husband, Mel.
Martinez said she remembers her father placing farolitos and building a Nativity display before singing songs, accompanying himself on guitar, to the delight of his neighbors.
The Martinezes are ever present in the neighborhood; Martinez said her three brothers, her sister and four children live on or near Martinez Lane.
“It really is a nice tradition what we have here,” Mel Martinez said. “We get out there around the bonfire and sing Christmas songs. The kids love it. Everyone loves it.”
Mel Martinez said his sons, Manny and Brian Martinez, also are musically inclined, with Manny dressing as Santa Claus, singing traditional Christmas tunes and handing out candy as riders pass through the tightknit neighborhood on Christmas Eve.
Mel Martinez, 83, estimates that one year they passed out nearly 75 pounds of candy.
He said he misses those interactions the most as another holiday season passes under the pandemic’s shadow.
“It’s such a beautiful thing,” Mel Martinez said. “It is just so sad because we can’t do it now because of COVID. We did it for so many years, and we really enjoyed it.”
Julianna Barbee, Martinez’s daughter and the director of the Española Small Business Development Center, said that in a typical year, neighbors would swing by her parents’ house to offer a prayer and grab a fresh-baked cinnamon roll on Christmas Eve, but she takes solace in providing a coronavirus-safe Christmas lights option.
Barbee said residents have taken to calling Martinez Lane “Christmas Lane.”
“Everyone comes to see the lights,” Barbee said. “Everyone turns off their car lights and they just drive through.”
Brian Martinez said it has been different the past two years because of the pandemic, but he still expects a solid showing on Christmas Eve.
He said that before the pandemic, it would sometimes take him 15 minutes to leave the small, gravel-road due to the number of vehicles inching their way onto the property.
Barbee said it’s hard to quantify how many pedestrians and vehicles travel down Martinez Lane on Christmas Eve but said the number is likely in the hundreds or close to 1,000.
Claudette Cordova, Jeri and Mel Martinez’s daughter, said her favorite part of the tradition is the laughter she hears from her family members as they put up decorations and prepare for the holiday season.
Cordova said the laughter has dropped off a bit due to the pandemic and a few serious illnesses in the family, but she’s looking at the positives. She said the pandemic has brought the family closer together — a sentiment shared by Brian Martinez.
She said that if anything, she was just excited to see the smile on her mother’s face as she and her family members flipped the switch on their display.
“That look on her face, that is what it’s all about,” Cordova said.
