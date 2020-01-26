The U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks earthquakes around the world, reported a 2.9 magnitude temblor some 10 miles south of Eldorado at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Several Eldorado residents reached by phone Sunday said they did not feel any tremors. But Rhiannon Doughman, a resident of Lamy, said she was roused from her sleep by a "jolting feeling that woke me from my slumber.
"It was a little bit scary," she said. "I hadn't heard of one coming this close to where I live before in a very long time."
According to the USGS website, magnitude scales are used to measure the size and motion of one earthquake. A seismic report from the University of Michigan says earthquakes in the 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude range are "often felt, but only cause minor damage."
According to an online Earthquake Track report, New Mexico has experienced six earthquakes in the past week and 114 in the past 365 days, including Sunday's event. According to the USGS website, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Jan. 20 about 54 miles southeast of Carlsbad.
