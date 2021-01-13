The state of New Mexico has reached an $11 million settlement with companies responsible for the disastrous Gold King Mine blowout near Silverton, Colo., that released tons of toxic metals and acidic waste into the Animas and San Juan rivers in 2015.
The settlement is with Sunnyside Gold Corp., which oversaw construction of the bulkheads that caused mines to fill with acidic water, and its parent companies, Kinross Gold Corp. and Kinross Gold U.S.A. Inc.
The settlement covers $10 million for environmental response costs and lost tax revenue, as well as $1 million for damage to the state’s natural resources.
“Thanks to unprecedented levels of collaboration between state, tribal and local governments, the Animas and San Juan rivers are healthy and clean again — supporting agricultural, recreational and cultural uses,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “But that does not change the fact that the Gold King Mine disaster harmed New Mexicans, harmed our environment, and continues to harm our economy.”
Although the state has won this battle, Lujan Grisham said, it will continue to fight to hold the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency responsible for the incident.
EPA workers and contractors caused the spill while trying to drain ponds near the mine entrance.
