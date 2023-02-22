Minimum wages in the city and county will increase to $14.03 per hour March 1, both governments reported Wednesday.

The 8.3% increase from the current $12.95 per hour is based on the 2022 increase of the consumer price index for the western region Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers report, produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Both government use the index to adjust the minimum wage each March.

Eyebrows were raised earlier this week when Santa Fe County posted on its website a 78-cent minimum wage increase for March 1 to $13.73 per hour — a 6% increase. The city came to realize Tuesday the county had calculated a different living wage.