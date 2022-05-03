The state Cannabis Control Division has walked back its claim the state had more than 1 million mature plants ready to supply product manufacturers and retail shops ahead of the start of recreational cannabis sales last month.
Some critics, including cannabis growers, had scoffed at the figure, saying it couldn’t be correct, with fewer than 100 licensed producers in New Mexico and with a limit on the number of plants each is permitted to grow.
The state for weeks stood by its estimate. On Tuesday, however, Cannabis Control Division Director Kristen Thomson said New Mexico instead has about a million plants in various stages of production, from seed to sale. A contract analyst asked to determine the count of mature plants in late March, in response to a query from The New Mexican, mistakenly assumed the count would include all plants, she said.
Thomson said the state has no way to track a count of mature plants because that is a “data set that doesn’t exit.”
Plant count estimates are based on numbers producers provide to the state’s cannabis tracking system, called BioTrack, which doesn’t keep a record of plant stages of growth.
Asked why her division did not clarify the plant count claim earlier, Thomson said, “I don’t mean to be coy about it — a plant is a plant is a plant as far as the division is concerned.”
The news comes a little over a month after legal retail sales of cannabis began for adults 21 and over. In its first month of recreational sales, the industry has sold nearly $40 million worth of recreational and medical cannabis and products containing cannabis, according to data provided Tuesday by the Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees the Cannabis Control Division.
Recreational sales made up over 56 percent of sales. Santa Fe had the third-highest volume of sales, at about $3.46 million, behind Albuquerque ($14.86 million) and Las Cruces ($3.62 million).
The industry generated sales in all areas of the state, the data showed.
“Thanks to hard work by the dedicated people working in the industry, supply easily met consumer and patient demand,” Thomson said in a news release on the sales volume. “New Mexicans have a lot to be proud of in the launch of this new industry, which is already adding value to the state’s diverse economy.”
Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health, the state’s largest cannabis company, said Tuesday the count of mature plants available for sale or use in product manufacturing is important beyond providing comfort to supply-and-demand analysts.
“It’s a huge public policy statement,” he said, adding if retailers who have no plans to grow their own plants believe the supply is healthier than it might be, they could decide to expand — to their financial detriment.
“They are fully placing investment in the belief others will produce enough product to be successful with their stores,” he said. “They are going to be hugely disappointed, and they are going to lose a lot of money, if not their total investment.”
Rodriguez, who called the initial 1 million mature plant count “ridiculous” and “impossible,” said he doesn’t believe the state has over a million plants in various stages of production, either.
Ultra Health does not log its seed numbers when entering data on plants. “Neither does any experienced user,” he said.
As of this week, he said his company has about 26,000 mature plants.
Henry Varela, a spokesman for the Verdes Foundation, said the cannabis company does track “everything from seed to sale,” suggesting a lack of continuity in the system.
The Verdes Foundation has about 3,000 mature plants, he said.
Ben Lewinger, president of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, said he does not believe state officials would deliberately exaggerate the plant count. But he said he has spoken with cannabis producers who said a lack of technical support from BioTrack made it difficult to provide accurate plant data.
Officials with BioTrack did not respond to a request for comment.
Some cannabis producers have warned the state will face a shortage of supplies, particularly with more than 130,000 patients enrolled in the state’s Medical Cannabis Program, who remain priority customers under retail guidelines.
Last summer, Linda Trujillo, superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department, told lawmakers the state needs at least 500,000 plants to meet initial demand.
Thomson said Tuesday she thinks the state is “on track” to fill that need.