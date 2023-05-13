CUYAMUNGUE
Edward Lewis Duran quietly hoped they wouldn’t try to stick 100 candles on his birthday cake.
“It might start a forest fire if they did,” the not-quite-centenarian, a World War II combat veteran, said as about 150 people gathered at his home for a special early birthday celebration.
After all these years, Duran’s country was finally honoring him with the Bronze Star he earned so many decades ago as a soldier in the U.S. Army.
Duran, who turns 100 on Wednesday, swam ashore during the D-Day invasion of Normandy as the water turned red with the blood of his comrades; was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge; hunted SS fighters in a bombed-out German city and helped liberate a concentration camp.
“I never figured I was any kind of hero,” he said shortly before Saturday afternoon’s award presentation. “I just did what I needed to do.”
Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera, deputy adjutant general of the New Mexico National Guard, said it was an honor to pin the Bronze Star on Duran. Herrera said the old warrior’s military records were lost in a 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center in
St. Louis.
Though Duran’s family began working to restore the documents in some way, the former soldier “wanted nothing to do with it,” Herrera said, citing Duran’s modesty about his military record.
Though Duran eventually received a Bronze Star in the mail for his participation in the Battle of the Bulge, he had never received a formal award-pinning ceremony, Herrera said.
There were plenty of happy faces as Duran received his long-awaited honor.
Herrera called Duran “a patriot … a great citizen and one of a man of faith.”
Faith — and luck — saw Duran through some tough situations during World War II. But his life story is about far more than his time in the military.
From Spain to Golden to Santa Fe
Duran’s grandfather came to New Mexico from Spain to work in the mines at Golden.
His father Matias was a prosperous shoemaker. Duran said his father fashioned three kinds of cowboy boots: for riding, roping and walking. He made orthopedic shoes, and when people came into his shop on crutches, he took casts of their feet and legs and fitted them with special shoes. Many were able to leave their crutches behind when they exited the store.
The family lost everything in a Colorado bank failure. He, his parents and siblings left their house in downtown Santa Fe with only the clothes on their backs and rented a place on an undeveloped part Cerrillos Road, across from what is now Santa Fe Indian School, for $25 a month.
On the empty land around their house, Duran hunted prairie chickens for family meals with a BB gun. He learned to shoot with precision — and it probably saved his life many times during World War II.
Duran attended St. Michael’s School on College Street, now called Old Santa Fe Trail. He rode his bicycle (to which he later added a gas engine) to school at 9 a.m., got out at 3 p.m., rested for a few hours then went to work from midnight to 7 a.m. at Kaune’s Bakery. Later he delivered medicine for a pharmacy on the Plaza using his gas-powered bike. He left St. Michael’s at eighth grade.
A mentor, Art Ulibarri, an airplanes and engines mechanic who worked at the old airport on Cerrillos Road, recommended him to a Boeing scout for an apprenticeship. Duran left home at age 16.
“Either you worked for the state hospital or flipped burgers,” he recalled. “There wasn’t nothing.”
In Seattle, he went to public school, worked at Boeing and attended night classes in engineering. His hobby was racing a Harley motorcycle that he had “souped up. There was nothing that could beat it. I won money.”
Duran was called to the service while working as an A&E apprentice in Seattle. He explained to the Army that he was a machinist, “I told them I knew a B-17 inside out. And if they didn’t have a part, I could make it.”
He was told the Army needed men for the infantry.
In June 1944, Duran took part in the invasion of Normandy. He said the troops embarked on big ships at Portsmouth, England, transferred to skiffs some five miles from France, and at 50 feet from shore, unloaded under German machine gun fire.
“The closer we got, the redder the water was,” he recalled.
He dropped his pack and swam to shore underwater. Once ashore, the men exploded a razor wire fence with torpedoes and captured a German pillbox.
By Christmas Eve, Duran was in the Battle of the Bulge. In deep snow, he served as a scout and got “frost damage” twice.
Duran and his captain were on reconnaissance to discover how to cross a river to join Allied paratroopers. They encountered Gen. George S. Patton and explained how they were making plans to surprise the enemy. Patton said he had another plan: to meet the Germans head-on.
“GIs are expendable,” Patton told them. Duran, just a private first class, said he “lit up like a firecracker” and told Patton, “officers are expendable, too.” Patton agreed to let them try a surprise crossing of the river.
After midnight, Christmas morning, nine men including Duran waded the icy water. They came across an American paratrooper’s encampment, where they were given pancakes and one apple each. By the time the pancakes were served, they were frozen, but the soldiers thawed them under their jackets and “they tasted just like turkey to us!”
“When the Germans attacked us, we were ready for them. That was the turning point of the war.” The Americans knew they were winning when they saw German horse-drawn artillery trapped in the mud.
Duran recalled one easy way to find the Germans was to smell them, as their rations consisted of black bread and canned sardines.
He was wounded in the battle but never received a Purple Heart, as his commander failed to file the paperwork.
By April 1945, Duran and his comrades became liberators of the Dachau concentration camp. Inside, they found gas chambers and dead men, women and children stacked high.
Bilingual in Spanish and English, Duran was able to assist Spanish prisoners, who were mostly politicians. He asked them why they had no fingernails; the Spaniards told him that when they arrived at the camp, the Germans had pulled out their nails with pliers.
“They were skin and bones. I still have dreams,” he said. “There was something you never forget.”
Duran and other soldiers were on their way to Japan when he heard a wave of sound traveling along his ship, with men shouting, “The war is over!” He said he will always think of Harry Truman as “my buddy” because the president made the decision to drop the atomic bomb on the Japanese.
Coming home
Honorably discharged as a sergeant first class, he stayed in the Army Reserve to help train two battalions during the Korean War. But the postwar was not easy. When he returned to Seattle, Duran found no work as the defense plants had closed. He traveled to the Midwest looking for work and his union found him jobs in Chicago, the Twin Cities and St. Louis.
Back in Santa Fe, he worked as a machinist at a Ford dealership, later at the Lincoln Mercury dealership.
In 1950, he married Beatrice Ortiz, whose father was a watchmaker on Cleveland Street in Santa Fe. “I really didn’t start living till I married her,” he said. They were together for 62 years, until her death in 2012.
Duran said he applied for a job at the lab in Los Alamos and was told the installation didn’t hire Spanish Americans and didn’t hire locals — especially those who had worked on the West Coast.
But since he had answered a nationally placed ad, he was granted an interview. He explained about his work as a machinist at Boeing. His interviewer, a man named Wilson, told him “we just don’t hire people from down there.” Yet Wilson said that if the lab didn’t hire him, it would be seen as prejudiced. He was given a job on a lathe. Paid $2.90 per hour, he had to sell his car to make ends meet.
In the 1960s, Duran overheard lab management saying they had bid on a job but didn’t have the workers to complete it. He told officials of his tool and dye experience and said they could fire him if he and his mechanically inclined co-workers didn’t complete the job. If his group succeeded, the lab would have to start an apprentice program.
He said he told his co-workers, “Remember this, guys, this is the break we have been looking for.” The team completed the work, and the apprentice program began in the early 1960s. It is still in place and very successful.
Duran worked at several locations on the Hill, including Los Alamos Neutron Science Center, an accelerator for which scientists propel neutrons and protons at high speeds in order to study their properties.
While with the space program, Duran said he developed a way to work with boron carbide, a material harder than diamonds. He patented his method but didn’t profit.
“I got the patent,” he said. “The lab got the money.”
He was employed at Los Alamos from 1953 until he retired in 1985 to care for Beatrice.
Fifty years ago, he built the house in Cuyamungue, where he still lives. His six children — Cathy Fenner-Garcia, Patti Muxlow, Phillip Duran, Diana Duran, Loretta Apel and Nanette Duran — take turns visiting and staying with him. They have had successful careers: insurance company owner, hospital administrator, machinist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, occupational medicine specialist, computer security and nurse practitioner in urology.
His son is a mentor at LANL’s apprentice program, which Duran helped start.
He works in his garage shop — with a treasured lathe — and enjoys the company of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
After retirement, he toured World War II memorials with other veterans. At one site, all veterans were required to have wheelchairs. He pushed his, and when asked who was riding in the chair, Duran replied: “It’s the invisible man. I’m pushing somebody who couldn’t come. I’m not a hero; the heroes didn’t come home.”
A century to remember
During Saturday’s celebration, Duran said God must have been looking out for him.
“I don’t know why,” he joked. “God’s a pretty mean guy sometimes.”
As for turning 100, he said, “It’s just another birthday.”
After Herrera pinned the Bronze Star on his chest, Duran kept his acceptance speech short and to the point.
“Thank you very much,” he said. “I made it another day.”