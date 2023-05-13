CUYAMUNGUE

Edward Lewis Duran quietly hoped they wouldn’t try to stick 100 candles on his birthday cake.

“It might start a forest fire if they did,” the not-quite-centenarian, a World War II combat veteran, said as about 150 people gathered at his home for a special early birthday celebration.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

