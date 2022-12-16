The U.S. Senate has approved an $858 billion military spending bill that will funnel a record $1.6 billion to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s plutonium operations to aid in the lab’s effort to ramp up production of nuclear bomb cores.

Plans call for the lab to produce 30 nuclear warhead triggers, known as pits, by 2026, and for Savannah River Site in South Carolina to make an additional 50 pits by the mid-2030s.

Funding for that work has escalated steadily in recent years. The 2023 request for Los Alamos is almost 60 percent higher than this year’s $1 billion and about nine times the $308 million budgeted three years ago. To aid Savannah River, lawmakers added $500 million more than the Biden administration initially asked for, pushing its funding for plutonium operations to $2.9 billion.

