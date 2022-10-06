Election 2022 Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks in November at the National Press Club in Washington. Pence’s political group is running an ad campaign with Republicans in New Mexico.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press file photo

Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti at a private event Thursday in Roswell.

"The momentum is clearly with the Ronchetti campaign following the recent TV debate and we’re excited that former Vice President Mike Pence is coming to campaign with Mark … in Roswell," Ryan Sabel, Ronchetti's communications director, wrote in a statement.

"Mark is crisscrossing the state to earn every vote and is humbled by all the support he’s receiving," Sabel added. 

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community