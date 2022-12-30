Thousands of birds falling from the sky.
The image is apocalyptic, and it really happened in fall 2020 throughout New Mexico and southern Colorado when hundreds of thousands of migratory birds died off en masse.
While the coronavirus pandemic, raging wildfires and a tumultuous presidential race were enthralling most of the country, the massive avian die-off caught bird researchers' attention.
Human factors seem to have contributed to the large mortality event, just as they have been part of a gradual but severe decline in birds' numbers. North America alone has lost about 3 billion birds since 1970, comprising an almost 30 percent decline in avian population on the continent, according to a 2019 study published in the journal Science.
Climate change, another human-driven stressor, is accelerating the birds' decline as its impacts on weather patterns, the ocean and the landscape become more pronounced.
Although avian researchers have observed the grim trend for years, the enormous die-off struck like a volcanic eruption, prompting officials to call for training more scientists to study the growing crisis with the hope they might make headway in solving it.
New Mexico State University is partnering with Los Alamos National Laboratory, the U.S. Geological Survey and other agencies in the effort to recruit and train students in a "disaster ecology" program that will study how a changing climate can affect migratory birds — and how it could result in a widespread die-off like the one two years ago.
"These birds are literally the canaries in a coal mine for how human activities are impacting the natural world," said Tim Wright, a New Mexico State biology professor who heads the university's aviation migration program.
A $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, combined with other college funds, will help pay for 24 students — a blend of undergraduate and graduate students — to take part in the four-year program at New Mexico State.
The priority will be to enlist students from underrepresented groups, such as minorities and people from impoverished or rural communities, Wright said, noting the university is designated as a Hispanic-serving institution, so the aim is to create a diverse team.
Students will do a mixture of field work and data analysis, with the aim of teaching them to drill down and seek facts, said Jeanne Fair, Los Alamos lab scientist and ornithologist.
"Learning to ask questions, what are good questions to ask, and how would you answer those questions," Fair said. "Are we able to answer those questions to get the data that we need?"
Fair said the mass mortality event was the catalyst, albeit a bleak one, for starting this project.
"We literally had thousands of birds falling out of the skies," Fair said.
Both Fair and Wright said the die-off was tied to extreme fluctuations in hot and cold weather, with temperatures rising to above 100 degrees in some areas and abruptly dropping to freezing.
Many of the birds were already malnourished, perhaps because the immense forest fires in California and Oregon drove them off their normal Pacific Coast migratory track and away from their usual food sources, Wright said.
Fair said climate change's effects on forests are depleting birds' feeding grounds.
It has intensified droughts that have dehydrated trees, making them more susceptible to pest infestations, she said. A drought-withered ecosystem contains less bird food, such as insects, she added.
At the same time, the hotter, more arid climate has made the forests more prone to wildfires that destroy bird habitat, Fair said.
Wright said a warming climate is thwarting the migratory patterns that birds have developed over eons.
Birds returning to the northern regions at their normal time after wintering in the tropics can encounter a much scarcer food supply than in the past, he said.
That's because winters in the north are growing shorter and spring is coming sooner, bringing with it an early outcropping of insects, berries and fish, Wright said. So when the birds arrive, the peak time for food surging in the seasonal change has already passed, he said.
In some cases, food supplies have grown slimmer, not only in the birds' destinations but in the stopovers on their flight paths where they need to eat and refuel, Wright said.
Wright and Fair both note that amid the climactic disruptions, some birds fare better than others.
Some change their breeding grounds or move to where sustenance is more favorable, while others do nothing to adapt, Fair said.
"We're trying actually to better understand with all wildlife … which species are able to change and adapt, and which ones are not," Fair said.
Wright said aside from climate change, civilization has created other harmful impacts on birds, such as chemical contaminants, light pollution, converting grasslands to grazing pastures and overfishing.
For example, commercial operators are scooping out more horseshoe crabs from Chesapeake Bay to be used as anti-coagulant medicines to prevent blood clots — diminishing a key food source for the red knot shorebirds, Wright said.
However, people can make positive impacts as well, he said, noting this will be an important principle to impart to students.
Sandhill cranes dwindled to low numbers by the early 1900s due to hunting, habitat loss and pollution, he said. Since then, efforts to better manage the cranes' habitat and boost their food supply have helped their populations recover, he said.
Now, thousands flock during the winter to the Bosque Del Apache Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico.
"If we understand the threats to migrating birds better, we can begin to take the actions necessary to try to decrease them," Wright said.