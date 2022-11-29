Four years of work have gone into creating a path forward for the city-owned midtown campus site, and a vote of approval by the City Council on new planning standards and designations Wednesday would allow the redevelopment project to move closer to fruition.
Council approval on the Midtown Master Plan will amend the city's general plan to reflect new possibilities for the onetime campus of the College of Santa Fe, plus modify standards and policies that guide infrastructure development and incentives for the area's land use.
Planners say the changes eventually will bring the possibility for affordable housing, visual arts venues, businesses, sustainable infrastructure and a refurbished, central city library to the 64-acre site in the middle of the city.
"We approached this from the perspective of creating a complete district," project manager and planning consultant Daniel Hernandez said Tuesday, adding he hopes long-term planning in the city will continue with similar practices and policies that prioritize walkability, compact mixed-use development and multimodal transportation.
Hernandez, of the California firm Proyecto, has led the city's planning for the midtown site for several years. He expressed confidence the long and sometimes difficult push to transform midtown has garnered the necessary support for the big changes in store.
"We were trying to create an urban design scale that had density that was familiar to people, like downtown Santa Fe," Hernandez said, adding a guiding question was: "What is familiar and what are the patterns for urban design that people like?"
However, City Council approval on the midtown planning items would not result in shovels in the ground on the site right away. Hernandez and Lee Logston, from the city's Planning Department, said it could take another year and a half to see development at the site.
The first next step, Hernandez said, will be issuing three initial requests for proposals for developers to redevelop three "legacy buildings" on the former campus: its visual arts center, the Greer Garson Performing Arts Center, and Garson Studios. The requests already are drafted and awaiting council approval, he said.
A request for proposals for affordable housing development could come as soon as early 2023, Hernandez said.
The city Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the measures coming before the council Wednesday. That meeting in October saw opposition from a group of property owners, led by Forrest Thomas of Thomas Properties, who expressed concerns for how the midtown plans' adoption could affect use of their own properties. A letter from Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez spelled out similar unease with some of the maps and illustrations associated with the plans.
Thomas pointed out instances of illustrations and language throughout the plans that he believed suggested the city was planning to build paths, roads and other infrastructure on his property.
Logston said the conceptual drawings were not meant to imply the city would dispossess anyone's private land, but rather "aspirational" potential connections to the largely closed-off midtown site.
"We did work with some of the surrounding property owners who were concerned that the master plan implied we would be building through their property," Logston said, adding the planning team changed some "language and images" but that "it was important for us to preserve our desire and our intent to make connections like that."
He and Hernandez said they don't expect to see significant opposition to the midtown proposals at Wednesday's meeting after making changes to the conceptual maps throughout the master plan.
However, the midtown saga has had its share of surprises since the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, which took over the College of Santa Fe site, closed its doors in 2018. A redevelopment proposal by a company from Texas that would have spurred the project ended in 2021, shelved by concerns about costs and the condition of the infrastructure at the site as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the city and the nation.
As the approval process gets closer, officials continue to push for support. Signs lauding the project — Midtown is Moving Forward! — began popping up this week.
Hernandez said the public engagement phase of the project benefitted from its reliance on existing community groups — such as Chainbreaker Collective, Littleglobe, Earthcare and others — to connect with populations that are often overlooked during land use planning processes.
He pointed to a 2021 event in which arts-focused organization Littleglobe organized a block party on the site and produced a video showing attendees memories of the campus as well as hopes for its future.
During the video, partygoers can be seen dancing to upbeat regional folk music, and interviewees describe their ideal version of midtown: "a place where people would be for lots of different reasons," and "a place to congregate."
"We all need to come together," an attendee says in the video, "and start coming up with solutions for all of us and not just some of us."