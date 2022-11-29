Four years of work have gone into creating a path forward for the city-owned midtown campus site, and a vote of approval by the City Council on new planning standards and designations Wednesday would allow the redevelopment project to move closer to fruition. 

Council approval on the Midtown Master Plan will amend the city's general plan to reflect new possibilities for the onetime campus of the College of Santa Fe, plus modify standards and policies that guide infrastructure development and incentives for the area's land use. 

Planners say the changes eventually will bring the possibility for affordable housing, visual arts venues, businesses, sustainable infrastructure and a refurbished, central city library to the 64-acre site in the middle of the city. 

