The names of the master developers who will advance to the short list under consideration for redevelopment of the city-owned midtown campus will be released next week, perhaps Monday. And it appears at least three of seven applicants will make the cut, The New Mexican has learned.
Proposals submitted by Central Park Santa Fe, a partnership between Dallas-based KDC Real Estate Development & Investments and Cienda Partners, and Raffles Education Corp. appear to have made the short list.
“We did get notification from the city that we were invited to participate in the next round,” said Mark Hogan, a Santa Fe architect and local representative for KDC/Cienda.
Allan Affeldt, who has spoken openly about his proposal in recent months, hinted his Central Park Santa Fe team will progress.
“I didn’t get a rejection notice,” Affeldt said. “The city requested we not speak to anyone because they are going to make an announcement Monday.”
Sources said Raffles Education Corp. also will move forward. Raffles had previously attempted to buy the campus while Santa Fe University of Art and Design was still active.
The city sent rejection notices Thursday to those developers not selected, spurring even more speculation on which teams would get to the next phase of the process.
Seven parties applied Oct. 31 for consideration after the city issued a request for expressions of interest. That process is essentially an approach seeking ideas on what to do with the college campus once occupied by the College of Santa Fe and, later, the Santa Fe University of Art and Design. The goal is to have a master developer selected by April.
The city has maintained secrecy around much of the midtown campus process since 21 applicants supplied proposals as master developers, plus developers of smaller sections of the campus or future tenants. The city has released no proposal details and has sought to have no applicants reveal details, but 11 of the 21 applicants have spoken publicly about their interest in recent months.
The city cites a New Mexico statute that it claims applies to disclosing competitive sealed proposals.
“The names will be released, but the contents of their proposals will not,” city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said of the developers reaching the short list. "This is a process in which we are considering these candidates because they ranked highest in the RFEI criteria scoring and therefore were short listed. The city is working diligently to ensure that the evaluation process will continue to follow the regulated procurement process.”
The city sent rejection notices Thursday to those developers not selected. Santa Fe Innovation Village and local developer Zydeco confirmed they will not be on the short list, and the National Nuclear Security Administration's bid also appears to be headed for rejection.
John F. Rizzo, who heads the Santa Fe Innovation Village team and was thought to be a serious contender, said he's in discussions to potentially collaborate with three other master developers that may make the short list.
“Our philosophy was to help the state with innovation villages,” said Rizzo, a part-time Santa Fe resident and CEO of Deem Inc., a San Francisco-based corporate travel software company. “The midtown campus is one. I’ve got a lot of other things in play in New Mexico.”
Specialty Capital Partners, which gives a Chicago address but has not spoken publicly on its interest, appears to be rejected. Efforts to reach the group Friday were not successful.
The city assigned an evaluation committee of city department heads and staff to score the seven applications to a maximum of 100 in the areas of experience, capacity, composition, approach and finance. The committee was composed of directors of economic development, planning, public works, affordable housing, and arts and culture.
Mayor Alan Webber and Daniel Hernandez, the city’s contracted project manager for the midtown campus, have said in the past they are seeking the most compatible master developer for the city to work with long term. The unusual request for expressions of interest approach was chosen to allow the city to be an active player in shaping the project, they said.
The city seeks to transform the largely vacant campus into a mix of education, housing, research, offices, culture and more film activity to add to the existing Santa Fe Studios on campus.
