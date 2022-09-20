Nathan Burton/Taos News Marcos Herrera, Taos Municipal Schools District Safety Coordinator, closes the gate as New Mexico State Police investigate an alleged stabbing at Taos High School on Monday (Sept. 19).
Nathan Burton/Taos News Crime scene tape is drawn and the gates are closed to the entrance following an alleged stabbing after hours at Taos High School Monday (Sept. 19).
Nathan Burton/Taos News New Mexico State Police is handling the investigation of a possible stabbing at Taos High School that occurred after school hours one Monday (Sept. 19).
Nathan Burton/Taos News State Police pull crime scene tap across the entrance to Taos High School following an alleged stabbing on Monday (Sept. 19).
TAOS — A 28-year-old Michigan man faces three felony counts after he was accused of stabbing a Taos High School cross country runner who was taking a break during practice Monday afternoon.
Brandon Bryce Mcmillan of Midland, Mich., is held without bond following his arraignment Tuesday morning in Taos County Magistrate Court. He faces counts of assault with intent to commit murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a statement of probable cause, the Taos High student had sat on a bench in front of the school's main entrance after running cool-down laps; Mcmillan was speaking with a teacher nearby, saying "he was there to pick up his son."
The teacher called a coach, and when he turned away, Mcmillan approached the student, "telling him that he was his father and tried to take him," the statement says.
Mcmillan then "pulled a knife out from behind his back," walked up to the student and proceeded to stab him "in the neck area," according to the document.
Mcmillan chased the student as he ran toward the Taos High football field and then back toward the school parking lot, where he climbed into an SUV, the statement says. Mcmillan is accused of following the student into the SUV and stabbing him multiple times in the abdomen.
A parent and a teacher were able to detain Mcmillan until law enforcement arrived, the statement says.
New Mexico State Police Lt. Dominic Lucero said the Taos Police Department received an initial call about the stabbing, but state police officers were the first to arrive at the scene and took Mcmillan into custody.
Lucero said Taos police Chief John Wentz requested the state agency take over the investigation.
While law enforcement officials have not commented on the Taos High student's condition, teachers union leaders said in a statement they learned he was in stable condition.
Whitney Holland, president of the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico, and Francis Hahn, president of the Taos Federation of School Employees, said in the statement, "It is with deep sadness that members of TFUSE and the larger Taos education community learned of a violent incident involving a student member of our school community. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our public schools.
“We are pleased to learn that the victim is in stable condition and that the alleged perpetrator of this act is in custody," the statement continued, "however, understandably, this event has shaken the Taos Schools community deeply."
Interim Taos Municipal Schools Superintendent Valerie Trujillo announced in a news release late Monday night all district schools would shift to remote learning Tuesday, with a plan to return to classrooms Wednesday.
A search of court records revealed no prior cases filed against Mcmillan in New Mexico.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.