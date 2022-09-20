TAOS — A 28-year-old Michigan man faces three felony counts after he was accused of stabbing a Taos High School cross country runner who was taking a break during practice Monday afternoon.

Brandon Bryce Mcmillan of Midland, Mich., is held without bond following his arraignment Tuesday morning in Taos County Magistrate Court. He faces counts of assault with intent to commit murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a statement of probable cause, the Taos High student had sat on a bench in front of the school's main entrance after running cool-down laps; Mcmillan was speaking with a teacher nearby, saying "he was there to pick up his son."

