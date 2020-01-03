St. John’s United Methodist Church in Santa Fe has long been a welcoming place for gay people.
Two rainbow-colored flags flying outside the sanctuary on Old Pecos Trail leave little doubt about that.
“We are a church that welcomes all people and that would certainly include LGBTQ folks,” said the Rev. Brad Bennett, the senior pastor at St. John’s, one of two United Methodist churches in Santa Fe.
But the divisive issue of same-sex marriage and gay clergy has driven a deep wedge in the greater United Methodist Church, leading to a plan unveiled Friday that would split the church into two denominations, including a new “traditionalist Methodist” denomination that would continue to prohibit same-sex marriage and ban gays and lesbians from serving as clergy.
Bennett predicts the separation agreement, which was months in the making, will be approved at the Methodists’ General Conference in May.
“That’s my sense of things because [the agreement] involves key people who would be very influential in moving the groups that they represent toward a decision point, and one that everyone at the table can live with,” he said. “That’s been a place that we’ve not been able to arrive at for decades, really. I think there’s real hope in that. At same time, there’s pain and sadness and a lot of anxiety about how it’s all going to unfold.”
The proposal, called “A Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” envisions an amicable separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets, according to the Associated Press. The new denomination also would receive $25 million. An additional $2 million would be placed in escrow “for payment to potential additional Methodist denominations,” according to the church’s Council of Bishops.
Personally, Bennett said, he wants St. John’s to continue to be a place where everyone is welcome. But it’s up to the congregation to decide which route to take, he said.
“Even as much as I personally might think that was the best route to go, it’s just not part of who we are — I’m waiting on our congregation to make those choices for itself,” he said.
Efforts to reach the Rev. Blaine Wimberly, the pastor at Zia United Methodist Church in Santa Fe, were unsuccessful Friday.
Bennett said Zia United Methodist Church also has been welcoming to gay congregants.
“They also fly the pride flags outside on their walls,” he said, adding, “... I’m guessing they’re welcoming like we are.”
Bennett, who has served as senior pastor at St. John’s for 3½ years, said about 10 percent of his congregation is gay or lesbian. But he said he’s known about the same number of gay or gay-friendly people in Santa Fe as he has in other churches he’s served in other parts of New Mexico and West Texas.
“But in Santa Fe, it’s clear that this is an out community and very proud of it, and we support that here at St. John’s,” he said.
Bennett said he’s hopeful the separation plan will resolve a long-running dispute that has already prompted people on opposite sides of the issue to leave the church.
“We’ve had folks leave, some gays and lesbians who’ve left St. John’s because they didn’t feel like we were moving quickly enough to support fully, and I’m sorry about that,” he said. “We’ve also lost some folks because we were becoming more friendly and open and welcoming.”
For Bennett, the message is simple: Love thy neighbor.
“God loves all people, and we’re part of that love,” he said. “The average person on the street doesn’t have a clue what United Methodists think or how they act in terms of their behavior and legislation and all that. But they understand what love is all about.”
