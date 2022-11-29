Alex Kim, front, of Albuquerque and his daughter, Adeline Kim, 14, hit the slopes in February at Ski Santa Fe. Meteorologists say La Niña, a weather pattern that typically makes the Southwest drier than normal over the winter, could limit the snowfall in Santa Fe this season and limit the amount of spring runoff.
The sunny fall weather has been a welcome change after a near deluge during much of the summer, but some people might long for snow and even rain if the dry spell drags on as predicted.
The weather pattern known as La Niña is materializing again for a third year in a row — a rare occurrence meteorologists call "a triple dip" — which will increase the chance of wildfires and depleted rivers in the coming months.
With La Niña, the Pacific Ocean’s surface cools near the equator, causing atmospheric changes that push rainstorms north as they approach the U.S., leaving southwestern regions more arid than normal.
"That general pattern is still favored as we head into the winter months, starting in December, and for January and February," said Randall Hergert, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque.
That probably will mean a weaker-than-average snowpack, though sporadic, heavy storms could still occur, he added.
Forecasters saw signs by late summer that another La Niña would form, bringing a triple dip for only the third or fourth time since 1950. Meteorologists have said it's uncertain how much climate change will affect these kinds of patterns but it will make weather more unpredictable.
New Mexico is still benefiting from the monsoon that made the top 10 for the wettest rainy season since tracking began in 1893.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows New Mexico more damp than it has been in at least several years, with much of the state in the least severe rating of "abnormally dry" and two areas with no drought. Only a few scattered patches in the eastern part of the state are considered in extreme drought.
But these conditions are likely to change. The Climate Prediction Center shows most of New Mexico as having roughly a 40 percent chance of below-average precipitation and a 50 percent chance of above-normal temperatures through December.
The Santa Fe area has had a dry November, receiving only 0.09 inches of precipitation at the airport, less a quarter of the seasonal average of 0.42 inches, Hergert said.
In a La Niña winter, people shouldn't get their hopes too high for a white Christmas, though it's not out of the question, Hergert said, recalling last year's late-December snowstorms.
"We could always get lucky in terms of the actual weather that happens on Christmas," Hergert said. "That won't change how we see December on the whole."
Overall, weather is following the La Niña pattern, he said, with most precipitation moving north into Colorado and the dry winds blowing south into New Mexico. The winds were roaring Tuesday, with much of New Mexico, including Santa Fe, battling strong gusts that reached as high as 32 mph.
Meanwhile, fire managers are bracing for what they expect will be a challenging wildfire season.
The exceptional monsoon, while helping to extinguish the mammoth Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and making the landscape less flammable, also spurred heavier vegetation growth, which is now drying into thick fuels, forest officials say.
The larger amount of fuels combined with lack of snowpack could make for a longer and more intense wildfire season, said Terrance Gallegos, deputy fire staff officer for the Santa Fe National Forest.
"The cumulative effects of La Niña three years in a row are going to make our fuels available to burn longer," Gallegos said. "They are going to be drier for longer periods of time, which means they are available and susceptible to fire longer."
As with the previous two La Niñas, which compounded the West's two-decade drought, everyone from fire officials to water managers and farmers will look to a healthy rainy season to break the dry spell.
In the short-term outlook, widespread precipitation is expected in the region by early next week, Hergert said.
"So that at least gives us some hope to start off the month of December on a good note," he said. But he cautioned: "The way it's trending, it may end up being more wind than precipitation. We'll just have to wait and see."