020522SnowPack_1.JPG

Alex Kim, front, of Albuquerque and his daughter, Adeline Kim, 14, hit the slopes in February at Ski Santa Fe. Meteorologists say La Niña, a weather pattern that typically makes the Southwest drier than normal over the winter, could limit the snowfall in Santa Fe this season and limit the amount of spring runoff.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The sunny fall weather has been a welcome change after a near deluge during much of the summer, but some people might long for snow and even rain if the dry spell drags on as predicted. 

The weather pattern known as La Niña is materializing again for a third year in a row — a rare occurrence meteorologists call "a triple dip" — which will increase the chance of wildfires and depleted rivers in the coming months. 

With La Niña, the Pacific Ocean’s surface cools near the equator, causing atmospheric changes that push rainstorms north as they approach the U.S., leaving southwestern regions more arid than normal.

Popular in the Community