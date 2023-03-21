The superintendent of Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools and the principal of its lone high school are facing separate lawsuits in which the plaintiffs allege they were sexually harassed.

A contractor with an educational cooperative, Katherine Duran, alleges in her complaint she received sexually charged text messages from district Superintendent Albert Martinez, according to a lawsuit initially filed in July 2021 in the state District Court in Taos.

Duran rebuffed Martinez’s alleged advances, but she claimed she faced workplace retaliation when the superintendent contacted Mesa Vista High School Principal Richard Apodaca and “questioned the value” of Duran’s employment, according to the complaint.