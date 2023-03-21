The superintendent of Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools and the principal of its lone high school are facing separate lawsuits in which the plaintiffs allege they were sexually harassed.
A contractor with an educational cooperative, Katherine Duran, alleges in her complaint she received sexually charged text messages from district Superintendent Albert Martinez, according to a lawsuit initially filed in July 2021 in the state District Court in Taos.
Duran rebuffed Martinez’s alleged advances, but she claimed she faced workplace retaliation when the superintendent contacted Mesa Vista High School Principal Richard Apodaca and “questioned the value” of Duran’s employment, according to the complaint.
“This incident was the first time that Defendant Martinez or other School District Administrator[s] had raised substantial concern about job performance or had otherwise suggested that [Duran] did not bring value to the School District,” the complaint states.
The educational cooperative informed Duran her annual contract would not be renewed in June 2021, according to the complaint.
Her attorney, Jacob Candelaria, said in an interview Martinez is a member of the Northwest Regional Education Cooperative No. 2’s board of directors and was allowed to vote on whether Duran’s contract would be extended.
The organization’s website lists Martinez as member of its governing council.
Jeannene Sparks — Northwest Regional Education Cooperative No. 2’s business manager — declined to comment on whether Martinez was allowed to vote on Duran’s extension, and referred all questions to Executive Director Adan Delgado.
Neither Delgado nor Martinez responded to requests for comment.
Attorneys Gabriela Delgadillo and Gerald Coppler, who are representing Martinez and the Board of Education respectively, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
The lawsuit asks for actual and punitive damages, back pay, reinstatement and payment of her attorneys’ fees, among other items.
Duran’s lawsuit was dismissed in May after an extended period without any development but was reopened in June.
According to an amended complaint, the cooperative claimed Duran’s contract was not renewed due to a work-related auto crash in December 2020.
The latest development in the case was a motion filed March 16, asking to dismiss Duran’s allegation that the state Human Rights Act was violated. The justification for the motion, according to online court records, is that Taos County is the improper venue for the case, since the Mesa Vista Consolidated School District’s offices are in Rio Arriba County.
Candelaria said he does not agree with the motion.
“We are still well within the statute of limitations and so, you know, one way or another the case is going to move forward,” Candelaria said. “Either we’ll proceed in this district and beat back this venue motion ... or we’ll refile in the [First Judicial District].”
In a separate lawsuit filed in November, Apodaca is accused of sexually harassing an employee. The plaintiff, Rayven Padilla, claims in a lawsuit the principal repeatedly asked her to go out with him.
She filed grievances with Martinez, but said she later faced more harassment from Apodaca.
The superintendent told her he had placed Apodaca on administrative leave, which the plaintiff claimed was not true, according to the complaint.
She resigned her position as a high school special education teacher in June 2021.
The lawsuit names the school district, Martinez and Apodaca as defendants.