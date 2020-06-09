Imagine taking a walk down San Francisco Street. On the street itself, free of cars, as you can do in countless European cities and a growing number of places in the U.S.
Dozens of downtown merchants hope to see that kind of concept in place soon on San Francisco Street, possibly even this month.
A petition to create a car-free zone on San Francisco — from just east of the Sandoval Municipal Garage entrance to Old Santa Fe Trail — is circulating among merchants, with about three dozen on the street signing on. Included in the petition is a push to close Don Gaspar Avenue and Galisteo Street between San Francisco and Water streets to vehicle traffic, said Joe De Bella, a downtown store owner.
Uli’s Clothing Boutique owner Uli Campbell had the idea to create a pedestrian zone and shared it with De Bella and Henry and the Fish co-owner Joe Garcia. De Bella drafted a petition to circulate among merchants and Garcia collected signatures.
“I didn’t have one person say no,” Garcia said. “It goes to show you what kind of economic impact is going on. We’re all desperate to try something. The collaborative effort of the retail community was amazing. There was no hemming and hawing: ‘Yeah, give it to me, I’ll sign it.’ ”
De Bella and Garcia have spoken with Mayor Alan Webber, Tourism Santa Fe Executive Director Randy Randall and other city officials. The city is unveiling a program to allow restaurants to put tables on sidewalks, parking spaces and in parking lots but is stopping short of closing traffic lanes. The city ordinance will be considered June 24 by the City Council.
San Francisco Street merchants taking the next step to close the street has piqued the city’s interest.
“If you can get property owners and store owners affected by it to approve it, we will support it,” Randall recounted telling De Bella. “Tell us who is in favor of it and tell us who isn’t. We asked the city attorney: If we’re not able to get 100 percent, is any level of support enough for us to go ahead?”
City Attorney Erin McSherry said the city wants to make sure there would still be access for emergency vehicles and that public safety officials would be in agreement with the proposal. She added an Americans with Disabilities Act evaluation needs to be done.
“It definitely is possible without 100 percent” business approval, she said. “We just want more people to be on board.”
Many businesses in the area can barely contain their enthusiasm.
“They should,” said Eternity owner Kaldoun Sassila. “I have been saying that for 100 years. Nobody listens to me. Make it like Europe. People will be more comfortable. Right now, you have idiots driving fast. If you have no cars, it would be so comfortable, people crossing back and forth.”
Santa Fe West owner Moses Massar believes a pedestrian zone would improve shopper traffic on the block with the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
“For the last few years, this area has died,” Massar said. “If it’s a little more alive, it’s going to bring in more people.”
De Bella wants to try out the car-free zone 24/7 through Labor Day, then reevaluate it with the city. He is proposing allowing delivery vehicles until 9 a.m.
De Bella said the plan is to have licensed musicians playing in the street by Starbucks and on Galisteo and Don Gaspar.
Randall said restaurateurs also have asked to close Marcy Street between Lincoln and Washington avenues after 5 p.m.
Pedestrian malls are commonplace across Europe, especially in historic downtowns. Three popular American car-free zones in the region are the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colo.; 16th Street Mall in Denver; and Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Nev.
“We’d like the downtown area to be more European in flavor,” De Bella said. “Where there is music, life, liberty, fun. We want tables and dining. We want locals to come back down.”
The city has set up a task force for merchants and city officials to discuss the San Francisco pedestrian zone. It has met once with a second meeting planned for Thursday.
De Bella “has his mind and heart in the right place,” Randall said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Once again and idea that does not take locals input. I used to like to go down town but their is nothing for the locals any more. I suspect that city leaders will cave in to the business owners request. This is not even for safety reasons. It all about money. Santa Fe always for sale.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.