Daniel Caldera, owner of El Molero Fajitas, prepares fajitas as steam from a pot of fresh tamales rises Thursday afternoon at his food cart on the Plaza. The city is accepting applicants to operate Plaza pushcarts.
The monthlong application period for the city of Santa Fe's Plaza Pushcart Vendor Program, which provides people the opportunity to sell food and other items on the Plaza year-round, opened Thursday.
According to a city news release, only six five-year licenses are available, with applications due by 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Applications should be submitted in person to program administrator Isabella Sharpe in the City Clerk's Office at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.
The 2023 license fee costs $3,121.20 and will be increased by 2 percent each year. Vendors will also have to pay a $35 business registration fee, a $30 fire inspection fee, a $84 loading zone permit and a $21 annual application fee.
The license gives vendors the authority to operate pushcarts between March and October for a minimum of 20 days per month between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. throughout the five-year term of the license. Between November and February, the vendors can set up as weather allows.
To apply, businesses have to provide a letter of interest, a résumé, a signed and notarized affirmation form from the city, a New Mexico taxpayer identification number and other documentation.
A panel of five people will review and score each application. The applications are ranked in order of highest to lowest scores, and licenses are awarded to the highest scores.