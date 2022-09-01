The monthlong application period for the city of Santa Fe's Plaza Pushcart Vendor Program, which provides people the opportunity to sell food and other items on the Plaza year-round, opened Thursday.

According to a city news release, only six five-year licenses are available, with applications due by 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Applications should be submitted in person to program administrator Isabella Sharpe in the City Clerk's Office at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.

The 2023 license fee costs $3,121.20 and will be increased by 2 percent each year. Vendors will also have to pay a $35 business registration fee, a $30 fire inspection fee, a $84 loading zone permit and a $21 annual application fee. 

