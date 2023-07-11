The entrance at Meow Wolf’s new The Real Unreal exhibit in Grapevine, Texas. Like at the Santa Fe site, The Real Unreal is another house that leads to other dimensions, but this time opens in the front yard of a typical Midwestern house from the 1960s.
A room at Meow Wolf's new The Real Unreal exhibition in Grapevine, Texas. Refrigerators again play a big role in the site's storyline, this time as a portal to Barumuda, a round room with six more refrigerator portals to other universes.
Lamp Shop Alley is a street scene at Meow Wolf's new The Real Unreal exhibit in Grapevine, Texas. Caitlin LeMoine, the organization's creative director, designed the scene and called it a “hyperdense commercial district phasing between universes.”
From inside the "petri dish" at Meow Wolf's new The Real Unreal attraction in Grapevine, Texas. The site, which opens Friday, features more than 30 rooms with 70 “captivating experiences,” many of which were inspired by Dallas-area artists and history.
A room at Meow Wolf’s new The Real Unreal exhibition in Grapevine, Texas. The site, which opens Friday, features more than 30 rooms, many of which were inspired by Dallas-area artists and history.
Photo by Jess Gallo/Courtesy of Meow Wolf
Lamp Shop Alley is a street scene at Meow Wolf's new The Real Unreal exhibit in Grapevine, Texas. Caitlin LeMoine, the organization's creative director, designed the scene and called it a “hyperdense commercial district phasing between universes.”
Julie Filatoff/Courtesy photo
From inside the "petri dish" at Meow Wolf's new The Real Unreal attraction in Grapevine, Texas. The site, which opens Friday, features more than 30 rooms with 70 “captivating experiences,” many of which were inspired by Dallas-area artists and history.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — The new Meow Wolf in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb in some ways harkens back to the House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf’s first permanent exhibition in a onetime Santa Fe bowling alley.
The Real Unreal is another house that leads to other dimensions — this time in a former Bed Bath & Beyond at the Grapevine Mills mall, an outlet-heavy operation just north of the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
As is its habit, Meow Wolf takes convention and sets it on its ear: Santa Fe is used to an invasion of Texas tourists, but with the opening of the company’s latest venture, New Mexico has taken over a piece of the Lone Star State. Judging from a sneak preview held Tuesday, the merging of those two sensibilities in the DFW Metroplex promises familiar touches with brand-new themes and tools.
Where Santa Fe’s is an old Victorian house created with the technologies of 2015, the Texas version opens in the front yard of a typical Midwestern house from the 1960s. Key characters LaVerne and her son, Jared, have fallen on hard times and moved into friend Carmen‘s two-story house.
“Jared finds a magical creature,” said LaShawn M. Wanak, editor of the online speculative magazine GigaNotoSaurus and hired to write the people story of The Real Unreal. “Jared goes off on magical adventures. The mother is frantic. Where did Jared go?”
Jared went off into the magic world of Meow Wolf, which first opened its Santa Fe permanent interactive, immersive exhibition in March 2016. More monumental creations followed with Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Nev., in February 2021 and Convergence Station in Denver in September 2021.
The Real Unreal opens Friday to the public.
“People love the nature of how [House of Eternal Return] is,” said Benji Geary, one of Meow Wolf’s seven founders in 2008. “We are very monumental in Las Vegas and Denver. This gives us a chance to try things we didn’t get to do the first time around.”
The Real Unreal is nearer to the dimensions and storytelling of the House of Eternal Return.
“We reroute and redirect House of Eternal Return to another universe,” said Dale Sheehan, Meow Wolf’s senior vice president and executive creative director.
The Real Unreal comes seven years after the House of Eternal Return. Times have changed, as have locales and markets. But Meow Wolf has as well, growing from about 100 employees to 1,200.
Meanwhile, technology has evolved, too, as the Texas venue proves.
“Our digital world has become more of our exhibitions,” said Sarah Bradley, senior creative director at Meow Wolf, where she has worked since 2010. “We are artists. We refined our craft. We know how to work collaboratively.”
Caitlin LeMoine, the organization’s creative director, was behind the small street scene called Lamp Shop Alley that is a “hyperdense commercial district phasing between universes.”
Much of The Real Unreal is “about being between different worlds,” added Stavo Craft, Meow Wolf’s director of internal culture.
“We’ve really been able to expand our interactive experience,” LeMoine said of technological advances.
Meow Wolf’s Texas-sized commitment to its new market includes this factoid: some of the 40 Dallas-area artists among the 150 artists who created The Real Unreal have expertise in digital work and video games. Each of the four Meow Wolf attractions is largely the inspiration of Santa Fe-based artists, but the company wants local flavor in every location.
“It was great how much they could tell the history of Dallas,” said Kaitlyn Armendáriz, impact manager at Meow Wolf Grapevine.
Meow Wolf has been building out the Grapevine Mills space for about 16 months and creating The Real Unreal since about 2019.
But much of the buildout and even some of the design of The Real Unreal followed the July 2022 loss of Meow Wolf co-founder and grand-scale visionary Matt King. The Neon Kingdom room that doubles as a concert venue was a tribute to King, whose small shark jaw art is part of the décor.
“A lot of these objects came from his mom,” said Sofia Howard, senior artist at Meow Wolf. “The neon is all a nod to Matt. Neon was the direction Matt King was going.”
Meow Wolf brings together art, fabrication, sound, light, design and technology to create very small to very large items, many responsive to the touch — even the wave of a hand.
“In the early days, we improvised systems and technology,” said Ben Wright, who has led the sound creative team for the company’s four locations. “Now we take industry-standard technology and use it in unprecedented ways.”
Meow Wolf is all about portals and universes at all four locations. The most famous is walking through the refrigerator at the House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe.
The refrigerator is back at Grapevine. Make that refrigerators.
The first is a portal to Barumuda, a round room with six more refrigerator portals to other universes. The washer and dryer room is a portal. Walk into the closet and discover another path to another world.
The Real Unreal has more than 30 rooms with 70 “captivating experiences.” At times, you can look from one room to another through a wall opening, or from a room at a higher level.
The opening in Grapevine is not the end of the company’s expansion plans in Texas. Another Meow Wolf is expected to open in Houston in the second half of 2024, CEO Joe Tolosa said.
He added it’s all about new directions for the company.
“We open portals of possibility for artists and for visitors,” Tolosa said. “We transport people in real time to places they have never been before. It’s a unique place of art, interactivity. We want to bring art to more locations.”