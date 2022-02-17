Meow Wolf's next immersive experience is in production in Santa Fe, the New Mexico Film Office announced Thursday.
The artist collective turned entertainment giant is working on a project called Meow Wolf Stream, which the film office described as a "narrative-based multimedia piece." The production employs about 55 crew members and 10 principal actors from the state, the agency said in a news release.
The production mixes human actors and digital content.
Meow Wolf Stream will be the visual narrative content for Meow Wolf’s next “physical experience,” which will be announced “in the coming months,” said Didi Bethurum, Meow Wolf’s vice president of marketing.
“It’s a little different from Santa Fe, Denver and Las Vegas,” Bethurum said.
The company opened its Omega Mart exhibition in Las Vegas, Nev., a year ago and Convergence Station in Denver in September. The House of Eternal Return exhibit in Santa Fe opened in March 2016.
Meow Wolf was largely quiet about the innovative new project.
“We can’t reveal too much, but let’s just say our next exhibition project will be an inspiring trip into the collaborative subconscious of Meow Wolf’s artists," Producer Jacqueline Delaney said in a statement. "... Travelers passing can learn to surf this stream and access their own creative flow.”
The film office said the firmly established film industry in New Mexico assists Meow Wolf’s efforts.
“Meow Wolf is always up to something exciting, and New Mexico’s well-established film, television, and multimedia ecosystem provides just what they need to create the exciting, immersive, multimedia experiences that are produced by this highly creative team,” film office Director Amber Dodson said in a statement.
