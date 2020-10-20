Meow Wolf is now a union shop.
The Meow Wolf Workers Collective won majority approval from 130 bargaining unit members to be immediately recognized by the Meow Wolf Office of the Chief Executive Officers as an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America.
“Workers want a seat at the table as our company prepares to break into new markets outside of Santa Fe,” the collective said in a news release. “Unionizing is our most powerful tool for representation in the workplace.”
Members of the bargaining unit will enter into contract negotiations with the CEOs.
“This process has created valuable discussion within the company and Meow Wolf appreciates the varying points of view brought forward from the different perspectives within the bargaining unit and looks forward to working together with the CWA, AFL-CIO and Meow Wolf Workers Collective on policies and practices that will continue to ensure Meow Wolf is a great place to work,” the CEOs said in a prepared statement.
Meow Wolf has about 270 employees.
