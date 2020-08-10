More than 2 1/2 years after announcing its second interactive art installation would open in Las Vegas, Nev., Meow Wolf on Monday revealed the Sin City project will be called Omega Mart, described as “an eye-popping shopping experience.”
Meow Wolf announced in January 2018 it would expand to both Las Vegas and Denver following the success of its House of Eternal Return exhibit in Santa Fe, which opened in April 2016. The former local arts collective has grown into a multimedia entertainment giant.
Meow Wolf largely has been mum on plans for its expansion projects in Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.
Omega Mart should open in early 2021, Meow Wolf announced.
The 52,000-square-foot attraction was originally scheduled to open in late 2019 as the anchor attraction at Area 51, a “radically re-imagined” retail, art and entertainment complex, as described by the developers, Fisher Brothers.
Where House of Eternal Return is a zany twist on a home, Omega Mart will take shoppers into Meow Wolf’s surreal interpretation of the grocery world.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
