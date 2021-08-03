As soon as tickets first went on sale Tuesday for Meow Wolf’s soon-to-open Denver attraction, the Santa Fe arts collective's executives knew their bet on the Mile High City would pay off.
“Our ticket sales are blowing up today,” said Ali Rubinstein, Meow Wolf’s co-CEO and chief creative officer. “If our first four hours are any indication, there is a lot of excitement in Denver.”
Meow Wolf on Tuesday revealed the interactive installation in Denver would be called Convergence Station and would open to the public Sep. 17.
The year 2021 has been a big one for Meow Wolf, probably its biggest since it opened its House of Eternal Return on Rufina Circle in March 2016.
Eight months ago, Meow Wolf had just the Santa Fe attraction and a ride at Denver's Elitch Gardens within walking distance of Convergence Station.
But by the end of the year, Meow Wolf will have three operating attractions in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Nev., and Denver. Meow Wolf reported Omega Mart has drawn 517,000 visitors in Las Vegas since opening Feb. 18, and House of Eternal Return has sold 200,000 tickets this year.
“Denver is the first step into the future of Meow Wolf going to be on a growth cycle national and internationally,” Rubinstein said. “This is the beginning of our biggest growth. We have cities we are very close to saying something about.”
Rubinstein did say the planned Phoenix and Washington, D.C., expansions announced in December 2018 and February 2019, respectively, are now off the table but that Meow Wolf is still exploring options in both cities. She said Meow Wolf is interested in more Southwest expansions and landing on the East Coast. There's also future interest in the West Coast and Pacific Northwest.
Denver and Convergence Station formulated in the minds of Meow Wolf leaders in the second half of 2017 with the project publicly announced in January 2018. Originally, the plan was to open the attraction in 2020, then later that year. In early '21, executives would only say “later this year.”
The coronavirus pandemic delayed the opening by a year, Rubinstein acknowledged.
The concept for Convergence Station is: “Twenty-five years ago, a freak cosmic event merged four worlds from different universes, erasing the memories of all residents and spawning the mystifying disappearances of four women,” according to the Meow Wolf press release.
Convergence Station is a collaboration of more than 110 Colorado-based artists and more than 200 Meow Wolf artists to create the 79 unique projects that fill the four-level exhibition. Meow Wolf artists conceived the overall theme but much of what is to be seen is from the creative minds of Colorado artists.
“The Colorado artists had autonomy to create their space,” Rubinstein said. “The Denver artists were brought in to bring their art into the exhibition.”
Notable collaborating artists working on this project include Kalyn Heffernan, Christopher Nelson, Everything is Terrible!, Molina Speaks and Sofie Birkin, along with Moment Factory. Rubinstein noted Meow Wolf also sought out underrepresented artists.
Convergence Station is located in a triangular open space between high-traffic viaducts — Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25 — adjacent to the South Platte River, which bisects downtown Denver.
