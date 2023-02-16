Milonius Flynn of Orlando, Fla., pounds out the song “Three Blind Mice” on the ribs of Meow Wolf’s Joyce the Mastodon on Thursday while visiting the House of Eternal Return. The immersive art experience is offering a wedding package for couples who want to profess their love inside the exhibit’s 20-foot-tall mastodon skeleton. Meow Wolf has its own ordained character, The Historian, who can officiate.
Connie Matisse tries to play music on the ribs Meow Wolf's Joyce the Mastodon on Thursday while visiting the House of Eternal Return. The immersive art experience is offering a wedding package for couples who want to profess their love inside a 20-foot-tall mastodon skeleton.
Savannah Alto hefts Emmett Alto, 6, so he can hit the high notes while playing music on the ribs Meow Wolf's Joyce the Mastodon on Thursday while visiting the House of Eternal Return. The immersive art experience is offering a wedding package for couples who want to profess their love inside a 20-foot-tall mastodon skeleton.
Wedding bells will be ringing in earnest at Meow Wolf.
The Santa Fe-based entertainment giant says it will hold wedding ceremonies at its House of Eternal Return on Rufina Circle, joining other sites — Las Vegas, Nev., and Disneyland leap to mind — that are in high demand for those looking to get hitched.
“We get so many inquiries about weddings,” said Kate Daley, Meow Wolf’s sales and marketing manager. “I would say several dozen if not more than 100 a year.”
Meow Wolf has done the occasional wedding since opening in Santa Fe in 2016. Now, the company has created an Altar-ed Universe wedding package — or, rather, elopement package.
Elopement, because the maximum wedding entourage size is seven or eight: the bridal couple, four guests and a photographer. Eight would include a minister or justice of the peace.
“You can take wedding pictures anywhere in the exhibition,” Daley said.
Meow Wolf has its own ordained character, The Historian, who can officiate. Daley said these are legal marriages with a wedding certificate designed by Meow Wolf.
Altar-ed Universe should launch at the end of March, Daley said.
Weddings will take place in The Caves, under the skeleton of the 20-foot mastodon named Joyce.
Altar-ed Universe weddings would take place after hours (or potentially before hours) with most likely taking place after closing time at 8 p.m. Weddings would take place on nonconcert nights.
Weddings need to be scheduled at least two weeks ahead by emailing
The price tag for the 90-minute Altar-ed Universe is $2,000. The ceremony fills 30, minutes and the group has an hour to celebrate. The package includes a mini celebration cake, some bubbly, bouquets and boutonnieres, The Historian, the marriage certificate and access to the House of Eternal Return.