Wedding bells will be ringing in earnest at Meow Wolf.

The Santa Fe-based entertainment giant says it will hold wedding ceremonies at its House of Eternal Return on Rufina Circle, joining other sites — Las Vegas, Nev., and Disneyland leap to mind — that are in high demand for those looking to get hitched.

“We get so many inquiries about weddings,” said Kate Daley, Meow Wolf’s sales and marketing manager. “I would say several dozen if not more than 100 a year.”