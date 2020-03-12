Santa Fe's Meow Wolf on Thursday joined America's best-known playgrounds in temporarily shutting down — the same day Disneyland, Broadway, Major League Baseball, the NCAA basketball tournament and a host of other entertainment and sports entities were felled by coronavirus.
Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return will be closed Friday through March 31, with all events and concerts canceled through April 15, the company announced in a news release Thursday evening.
“Meow Wolf is staying up to date with the rapidly changing circumstances as this pandemic evolves, and is committed to providing information needed to make informed decisions, with the health and well-being of visitors, staff, and the surrounding community remaining their highest priority,” the company said in a news release.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.