Get your papers in order.
As of Sunday, anybody attending a concert or special event at Meow Wolf will have to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from within 48 hours of the event, the entertainment company announced Friday.
Meow Wolf’s upgraded measures are in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
The company joins the Lensic Performing Arts Center in requiring vaccine proof. That venue said its rule will go into effect Aug. 24.
Vaccine mandates are growing. The state of New Mexico and several state universities have announced vaccination requirements for workers and, in some cases, students.
Meow Wolf's announcement came as the state Department of Health issued a reminder Friday that falsifying a vaccine card or fraudulently using a card is a crime.
“This national trend of providing imitation vaccination cards is dangerous, and it’s carelessly placing countless New Mexicans at risk,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in statement. “Don’t do it. If you do, New Mexico law enforcement and criminal justice agencies are poised to address that behavior with the full weight of the law.”
Anyone who suspects fraudulent use of a vaccination card can report it to the Department of Health at 833-551-0518.
Meow Wolf concertgoers will have to show a vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination card or the negative test result to get in the door, Meow Wolf said in a news release.
Meow Wolf considers fully vaccinated as having the second Moderna or Pfizer shot or the single Johnson & Johnson shot at least two weeks prior to the event.
Concertgoers will have to wear masks during the shows. No drinks will be allowed in the concert venue or exhibition areas. Drinks may only be consumed on the outdoor patio or in the Float Cafe.
A mask also is required to visit the Meow Wolf exhibition at the House of Eternal Return.
“Meow Wolf is aware of the rapidly changing circumstances and wants to be responsible and responsive to our community to prevent unnecessary spread,” said Ali Rubinstein, co-CEO and chief creative officer.
“The health and well-being of our visitors, staff, and the surrounding community is our highest priority and we’re committed to taking actions to help facilitate it,” Rubinstein added.
