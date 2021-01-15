The long tease is ending for Meow Wolf’s opening in Las Vegas, Nev., originally planned for late 2019.
Three years after the project was announced, Meow Wolf said it intends to open its first expansion attraction in February near the Strip.
The Santa Fe-based entertainment giant did not give a specific opening date for its Omega Mart exhibit in an e-blast Thursday. But the informal announcement of plans for a February opening of the interactive display, described as "an eye-popping shopping experience," came after more than a year of delays due to the complexity of the exhibition and the coronavirus pandemic.
Further details are expected to be released next week, a Meow Wolf publicist said.
The 52,000-square-foot Omega Mart will be the anchor attraction for the new Area15 experiential art, entertainment and event complex that opened in September in Las Vegas. Omega Mart follows the Jan. 7 opening at Area15 of Wink World: Portals into the Infinite, created by Blue Man Group co-founder Chris Wink.
Meow Wolf in January 2018 announced it would expand to Las Vegas and Denver — less than two years after its House of Eternal Return opened in Santa Fe in March 2016 and quickly became an international sensation. The exhibit in Denver could open later in 2021. The company also has said it plans attractions in Washington, D.C., and Phoenix.
The Las Vegas iteration will open amid the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted a checkerboard of regulations around the country.
Meow Wolf’s original House of Eternal Return exhibit has been forced to remain closed by New Mexico regulations since March. Nevada COVID-19 rules will allow Omega Mart to operate at 25 percent capacity. Tickets must be purchased online.
Visitors will be required to wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose at all times, according to Meow Wolf, and visitors will be subject to noninvasive temperature checks. A temperature reading above 100.4 degrees will exclude a person and their entire group from admission.
Operators will assist guests in maintaining 6-foot social distancing.
According to Meow Wolf, it will frequently clean and sanitize exhibit spaces at Omega Mart, with emphasis on high-contact surfaces. The company said the fresh air exchange in its HVAC system has been maximized, and it has increased the frequency of air filter replacements to help stem the spread of the virus.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.