Meow Wolf is expanding to two of the five biggest metro areas in the country, announcing Wednesday new permanent exhibitions for Houston and Grapevine, Texas, a Dallas suburb.
The Texas expansion follows Meow Wolf’s February 2021 expansion to Las Vegas, Nev., and a September 2021 opening in Denver — both among the nation’s fastest-growing cities.
Houston is the nation’s fourth-largest city by population and Dallas No. 9, but the Dallas and Houston metropolitan areas are the Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, U.S. Census Bureau statistics show.
Meow Wolf canceled previous expansion plans to Phoenix and Washington, D.C. But the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company has been privately enthusiastic about neighboring Texas for years.
“Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years,” Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa said in a news release.
Houston and Dallas have been in the works for more than two years, Meow Wolf reported.
“Upward of 20 percent of our visitors come from Texas,” said Didi Bethururm, the company’s vice president of marketing.
Meow Wolf isn’t revealing the themes for the Texas installations yet. Its exhibits now are House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, Omega Mart in Las Vegas and Convergence Station in Denver.
The Grapevine Meow Wolf will be at the Grapevine Mills mall, which has 204 stores.
Meow Wolf began construction in a 40,000-square-foot former Bed Bath & Beyond space at the start of the year. The mall also has a Legoland Discovery Center, Peppa Pig World of Play and a Sea Life aquarium.
Meow Wolf expects to open in the Dallas area in 2023. Grapevine sits between Dallas and Fort Worth at the northwest edge of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
The Houston Meow Wolf will be in the city’s Fifth Ward, a musically rich neighborhood that is predominantly Black and Hispanic. Meow Wolf will fill a 32,000-square-foot onetime sheet metal factory in a neighborhood with other former factories and warehouses being converted to new uses, Bethurum said.
The Houston location is in more preliminary phases and is expected to open in 2024.
“In Grapevine, we’ll be leaning into the energy of a shopping center — a nostalgic place for many of us, where families gather and young adults often find their first moments of freedom,” Dale Sheehan, executive creative director of Meow Wolf, said in a news release. “In Houston, we’ll engage a burgeoning arts community in the most diverse city in the nation, which we believe will result in a groundswell of revolutionary artistic expression.”
Just as Meow Wolf enrolled dozens of Las Vegas and Denver artists for those attractions, the company will start recruiting artists and staff in Houston in the summer. A 50-50 mix of Texas and Santa Fe artists are at work on the Grapevine outlet.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return for a year. Since opening in March 2016, Meow Wolf had drawn 2 million visitors to its Santa Fe attraction. Meow Wolf has been popular in Santa Fe, Denver and Las Vegas, even with COVID-19 restrictions in 2021 and the pandemic still lurking.
“Since reopening, over 2 million people have been in all of the spaces,” Bethurum said.
Meow Wolf now has 936 employees in four states, with 324 employees in Santa Fe, where the company has its headquarters and creative factory in a former Caterpillar plant on the south side.
Meow Wolf won’t be stopping with Houston or Dallas in 2021.
“There are a lot more cities we are looking at right now,” Bethurum said. “This is just the beginning.”