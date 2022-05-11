Visitors wander through the kaleidoscopic cathedral at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station in Denver. It opened to the public in September. Meow Wolf announced Wednesday it plans to expand into Texas with permanent exhibitions in Houston and Dallas.
Meow Wolf is expanding to two of the top 10 largest cities in the country, announcing Wednesday new permanent exhibitions for Houston and Grapevine, Texas, a Dallas suburb.
The Texas expansion follows Meow Wolf’s February 2021 expansion to Las Vegas, Nev., and September 2021 opening in Denver — both among the nation’s fastest-growing cities.
Houston is the nation’s fourth-largest city by population and Dallas the ninth largest, but the Dallas and Houston metropolitan areas are the No. 4 and 5 largest U.S. metros, respectively, U.S. Census Bureau statistics show.
Meow Wolf canceled previous expansion plans to Phoenix and Washington, D.C. But the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company has been quietly gung ho about Texas for years.
“Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years,” CEO Jose Tolosa said in a news release.
Houston and Dallas have been in the works for over two years, Meow Wolf reported.
Meow Wolf isn’t revealing the themes for the Texas installations yet, such as House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, Omega Mart in Las Vegas and Convergence Station in Denver.
The Grapevine Meow Wolf will be at the Grapevine Mills mall, which has 204 stores. Meow Wolf expects to open there in 2023. Grapevine sits between Dallas and Fort Worth at the northwest edge of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
The Houston Meow Wolf will be in the city’s Fifth Ward, a musically rich neighborhood east of downtown that is predominantly Black and Hispanic. The Houston location is expected to open in 2024.
“We’ve never designed two exhibitions in the same state at the same time,” said Dale Sheehan, executive creative director at Meow Wolf, in a news release.
“The Texas experiences will be deeply rooted in artist collaboration and connected by concealed Easter eggs," he added. "Of course, the locations themselves are also creative prompts. In Grapevine, we’ll be leaning into the energy of a shopping center — a nostalgic place for many of us, where families gather and young adults often find their first moments of freedom. In Houston we’ll engage a burgeoning arts community in the most diverse city in the nation, which we believe will result in a groundswell of revolutionary artistic expression.”
Just as Meow Wolf enrolled dozens of Las Vegas and Denver artists for those attractions, the company will start recruiting artists and staff in Houston and Dallas in the summer.