The surreal world of Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return met its match with the equally surreal world of the coronavirus.
Meow Wolf, the wildly popular Santa Fe arts collective, will be closed at least through March 31, when it will reevaluate the situation, the company said. Also, concerts and events at the Rufina Street venue are canceled through April 15, the company announced Thursday.
Meow Wolf introduced advance ticket sales last year and will offer ticket exchanges or a refund for a year. Full refunds will be offered for the canceled concerts and events.
“Meow Wolf is staying up to date with the rapidly changing circumstances as this pandemic evolves and is committed to providing information needed to make informed decisions, with the health and well-being of visitors, staff, and the surrounding community remaining their highest priority,” the company said in a news release.
Meow Wolf joins many other entertainment sources in shutting down: Disneyland and Disney World, Broadway, Major League Baseball, March Madness and a host of other entities suspended or canceled operations amid COVID-19.
More casualties from the pandemic appeared Thursday on the Santa Fe events schedule.
The Santa Fe Home Show scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center was postponed, and the Lensic Performing Arts Center was shut down through at least April 9.
The convention center also postponed all events with more than 100 participants at least through the end of April, said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, which operates the center.
The home show is the largest in Northern New Mexico and is staged each year by the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association. The show features booths with builders, suppliers, architects and trade contractors, and also showcases projects from Santa Fe remodelers.
The show accounts for 25 percent of the association’s operating revenue, interim executive officer Ray Gee said.
“It’s a pretty serious financial burden,” Gee said. “I don’t know how we are going to proceed. It would eat a significant part of our reserves.”
Also canceled or postponed so far at the convention center:the Mayor’s Ball on March 21 and the 2020 Business Expo on April 2.
The Lensic, following the New Mexico health secretary’s Thursday order prohibiting gatherings of 100 people or more, canceled or will potentially reschedule all events through April 9, Executive Director Joel Aalberts said.
The Lensic shuts down each July for three weeks of maintenance and cleaning. Those chores will be done presently instead, with July opened up for rescheduling some canceled events, he said.
Aalberts said financial losses incurred by a shutdown are not a consideration now.
“I’m not even thinking of that right now,” he said. “The most important thing for us is our people are taken care of. I don’t want anyone to say that something coronavirus came from here.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.