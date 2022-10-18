Michael Smith, field office director at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Kean Lusaya look out towards Lusaya's parents, who were attending his naturalization ceremony Tuesday at Meow Wolf. Lusaya helped lead the Pledge of Allegiance for the ceremony.
Meow Wolf Executive Director Julie Heinrich called the entertainment giant's House of Eternal Return exhibit in Santa Fe "a metaphor for the immigrant experience."
"Curiosity, exploration, courage, discovery and, like the immigrants before you, it takes so much courage to get up and leave everything you know and go to another place," she told 49 newly naturalized U.S. citizens and their loved ones during a ceremony Tuesday at the venue.
The new citizens took their oath and recited the Pledge of Allegiance under the labyrinthine interactive art installation's neon glow — an unusual setting for such an event.
Meow Wolf General Manager Susan Garbett said officials with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had reached out to the company about hosting a naturalization ceremony about a year ago. The team eagerly accepted the offer.
"It's a really great way to welcome our new citizens, and it's such a unique location that we know this will be an extra memorable day for people," Garbett said. "So, when they reached out to us, we were totally pumped to do it."
Garbett said Meow Wolf wanted to make the experience "magical for the whole family" after the effort they put into achieving citizenship.
"A lot of people who are becoming citizens, I think, have been working really hard for a really long time, and to be able to help them bring their grandkids or their children, who maybe were born in this country, is such a special moment," she said.
The new citizens came from 16 countries — Canada, China, Columbia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.
Many came in search of economic stability and new opportunities, while others came to escape turmoil in their birth country. Some never learned why they were brought to the U.S. when they were young.
Luis Ortiz, 24, and Luis Alvarado, 32, came to the U.S. as children and lived most of their lives here. They arrived with their families on tourist visas and ended up staying after their visas had expired.
Ortiz said he was just 3 years old when, in 2001, his mother packed his family into a bus headed for the U.S., where their father was waiting for them.
"It was early in the morning," Ortiz recalled. "We didn't know where we were going."
He was not aware of his residency status for many years, he said, adding it was difficult to learn he was an undocumented resident. The news made him want to give up and drop out of high school.
"I was like, 'What's the point of a degree if I can't use it for work?' ” Ortiz said.
Still, he made it through high school and went on to work at a cheese factory in Clovis.
Alvarado said he remembered coming to the U.S. in 2001 when he was 10 on what he thought was a family vacation to attend an uncle's wedding.
"They didn't really tell us why we were coming over here, until we stayed forever," he said.
It didn't take him long to realize there was something different about him, Alvarado said, especially when he started to go to school in the U.S.
"I was one of the few, only Spanish-speaking students in this whole school," he said.
His classmates started asking questions about how he got here.
"They were like, 'How did you cross, and how did you come?' and I'm like, 'What do you mean? I just went through a bridge, and they checked my papers,' ” Alvarado said.
Within a few years, he started to understand where he was from and the risks he faced as an undocumented resident.
"When I hit age 14, that's when I started noticing the struggle of the immigrant," he said. "That's when I started to feel like an outcast as an immigrant, as somebody that can get deported. That's why I never broke the law. I never really tried drugs or alcohol or any of that."
Ortiz and Alvarado were accepted into the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which offers some protections for young immigrants, and later began their paths to citizenship.
Over the years, each man married, which allowed them to get green cards, and three years later eligibility to apply for citizenship.
Before they knew it, they were taking their oath of allegiance together.
Ortiz said he plans to help his parents become U.S. citizens.
The two men acknowledged the significance of citizenship but said they don't expect their lives to change much now that they have it.
"To be honest, nothing really changes, except I'll be able to apply for federal jobs," Alvarado said. "Other than that, I'm just going to wake up and do the same things I do now."