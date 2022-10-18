Meow Wolf Executive Director Julie Heinrich called the entertainment giant's House of Eternal Return exhibit in Santa Fe "a metaphor for the immigrant experience."

"Curiosity, exploration, courage, discovery and, like the immigrants before you, it takes so much courage to get up and leave everything you know and go to another place," she told 49 newly naturalized U.S. citizens and their loved ones during a ceremony Tuesday at the venue.

The new citizens took their oath and recited the Pledge of Allegiance under the labyrinthine interactive art installation's neon glow — an unusual setting for such an event.

