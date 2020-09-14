Arts and entertainment giant Meow Wolf says it hopes to improve the working environment for its hundreds of employees by hiring a top people person.
Erin Hirsch started Monday as the company's chief people officer — a new role that comes less than two weeks after Meow Wolf workers announced they were forming a union.
Meow Wolf said in a news release Monday that Hirsch would be responsible for producing “a productive and healthy workplace environment, including diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and continuing to drive the company towards an equitable future.”
The company provided few professional details about Hirsch other than to say she worked in human resources at “leading consumer goods, art institutions, travel retail and nonprofit social organizations.”
Hirsch was most recently vice president of human resources at DFS Group Limited in Hawaii, which specializes in global luxury travel retail. Before that, she served as chief human resources officer at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. She also was chief of people services at Goodwill Services of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties in Califorinia.
Earlier in her career, Hirsch was vice president of human resources at R. Torre & Co., the San Francisco company that produces the Torani flavored syrups commonly found in cafés.
Organizers of the Meow Wolf Workers Collective posted a news release on the group's website Sept. 3 announcing the formation of a union.
“By unionizing, workers of Meow Wolf demand a seat at the table in matters of employment protection, diversity and inclusion, pay equity, clear paths to advancement and creativity within the company,” the collective wrote earlier this month.
Meow Wolf’s three co-CEOs — Ali Rubinstein, Carl Christensen and Jim Ward — said in emails Monday the search for a chief people officer started nearly a year ago as the company was “nearing this next phase of our evolution,” and was not a response to the union effort.
The formation of a union played no role, they said.
“Meow Wolf is now at a point in its evolution where we need leadership in the strategy and processes related to building and retaining an exceptional team at Meow Wolf in a productive and healthy work environment,” the CEOs' statement said.
Hirsch replaces Marianne Palacios, vice president of human resources, who retired from the company last fall.
The union organizers said they're looking forward to working with Hirsch, but also hope the company backs their effort.
"The Meow Wolf Workers Collective is excited to work with our new chief people officer and we hope they will welcome the workforce’s desire to unionize and find our collective voice,” the group said in a statement. “We ask Meow Wolf to recognize our union and to commit today to spend no company resources on fighting our legally-protected right to organize."
Meow Wolf, which instituted a $17-per hour minimum wage in May 2019 and is now one of the largest employers in Santa Fe, also has faced discrimination and copyright infringement claims by workers.
Hirsch said in the Monday news release she will put “people plans together in the radically collaborative Meow Wolf way.”
“Joining Meow Wolf brings together for me the things that I believe most deeply in — the power of art to transform individuals and their communities, the inclusion of diverse points of view in solving challenging business issues, and the indomitable spirit of a collaborative team making a difference in their world,” Hirsch said.
Meow Wolf said she will be focused on increasing diversity at Meow Wolf and its House of Eternal Return exhibit in Santa Fe, as well as projects underway in Las Vegas, Nev.; Denver; Washington, D.C.; and Phoenix.
“Her unique background serves to super charge our efforts at creating the best workplace for our employees," Meow Wolf Co-CEO Ward said in the news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.