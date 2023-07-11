GRAPEVINE, Texas — The new Meow Wolf in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb in some ways harkens back to the House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf’s first permanent exhibition in a onetime Santa Fe bowling alley.

The Real Unreal is another house that leads to other dimensions — this time in a former Bed Bath & Beyond at the Grapevine Mills mall, an outlet-heavy operation just north of the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

As is its habit, Meow Wolf takes convention and sets it on its ear: Santa Fe is used to an invasion of Texas tourists, but with the opening of the company’s latest venture, New Mexico has taken over a piece of the Lone Star State. Judging from a sneak preview held Tuesday, the merging of those two sensibilities in the DFW Metroplex promises familiar touches with brand-new themes and tools.

Exhibition Detail of Meow Wolf Grapevine’s The Real Unreal, Photo by Jess Gallo _ Photo Courtesy of Meow Wolf..jpg

The entrance at Meow Wolf’s new The Real Unreal exhibit in Grapevine, Texas. Like at the Santa Fe site, The Real Unreal is another house that leads to other dimensions, but this time opens in the front yard of a typical Midwestern house from the 1960s.
Exhibition Detail of Meow Wolf Grapevine’s The Real Unreal, Photo by Paul Torres _ Photo Courtesy of Meow Wolf..jpeg

A room at Meow Wolf's new The Real Unreal exhibition in Grapevine, Texas. Refrigerators again play a big role in the site's storyline, this time as a portal to Barumuda, a round room with six more refrigerator portals to other universes. 

