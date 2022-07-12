Colleagues say Matt King was the heart and soul of Meow Wolf, the energy and fire, the one who instilled confidence in the artist group turned entertainment giant and ensured it could pull off the next impossible project.
“Without Matt, we would not be where we are,” Meow Wolf co-founder and former CEO Vince Kadlubek said. “He was this pure energy that drove us. Matt’s role was his creative spirit. It was a fire that burned, that lit everybody else and fueled everything we did.”
King, who served as creative director of the company, died unexpectedly Saturday at 37. Representatives for the company declined to comment on his cause of death.
His family members could not be reached for comment.
A public tribute to King will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the Scottish Rite Center on Paseo de Peralta. Guests are asked to bring "notes, drawings, stories and burnable offerings for the altar."
Kadlubek, now a director and senior consultant to Meow Wolf, said King was the group's most visionary figure, inspiring what was then a small artist collective to convert a former bowling alley in Santa Fe into the House of Eternal Return, a project that instantly drew national media attention.
Since the local exhibit's launch in 2016, Meow Wolf's Omega Mart has opened as the flagship of Area15, a collection of entertainment experiences in Las Vegas, Nev., followed by Convergence Station, a massive installation in Denver.
“He was the one who always wanted to be as big and inspiring as we could be,” Kadlubek said of King. “When I was CEO, he said, ‘We have to do Denver, we have to do Las Vegas.’ It was Matt’s total belief that drove us there.”
Before Meow Wolf was on the map, King and original Meow Wolf member Quinn Tincher set the tone for the fledging art collective in 2008 with their first immersive art experience Meowzors, staged at Meow Wolf’s first home near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Second Street.
King, who grew up in Arlington, Texas, arrived in Santa Fe in 2007. He was one of several Meow Wolf co-founders. Before helping to create the collective, he had planned to own and operate a summer camp. He was an avid canoeist and taught outdoor education to fifth graders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to information provided by Meow Wolf.
Along with Meow Wolf's three completed projects, King was responsible for the overall look of a new project under construction in Grapevine, Texas, another project in the advanced planning stages in Houston and future installations that have not yet been announced.
“He was able to compose a lot of color together that was soothing and beautiful and not overwhelming,” Kadlubek said.
King was the lead designer of several prominent exhibits at each location, including the 35-foot-tall Cathedral at Convergence Station in Denver, which had to be lowered in by crane before the roof was installed. He also was the lead artist for the Desert Chill Zone at Omega Mart and the project lead for Glowquarium in Santa Fe.
Didi Bethurum, vice president of marketing at Meow Wolf, said the company has to figure out how to move forward without King.
“Collectively as a company, we are pausing everything,” Bethurum said. “No one is working this week.”
Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa said in a statement King left a "monumental legacy."
“Thousands have been deeply touched by the artistic genius of his work, and nothing speaks to Matt’s influence more than the Meow Wolf community who is coming together in his honor,” Tolosa added.