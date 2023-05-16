MeowWolfGrapevineLobbyRendering_Gabriella-Lovato-Leger.jpg

A rendering of the Meow Wolf Grapevine lobby. Meow Wolf's fourth exhibition, The Real Unreal, is scheduled to open July 14 in the Grapevine Mills mall in Grapevine, Texas. 

 Concept illustration by Gabriella Léger-Lovato/Courtesy of Meow Wolf

It’s becoming a near annual event: Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf opening another new adventure in another big city.

Next in line for the arts and entertainment company is Grapevine, Texas, a Dallas suburb where Meow Wolf will open its fourth exhibition, The Real Unreal, on July 14 in the Grapevine Mills mall.

Meow Wolf first emerged in permanent fashion in March 2016 with The House of Eternal Return, built into a former bowling alley in Santa Fe.

MeowWolfGrapevine_DanLam1_PhotobyJordanMathis.jpg

Sculptor Dan Lam is one of 38 Texas-based artists Meow Wolf tapped to create The Real Unreal exhibition in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas.
Portion of Morgan Grasham_s Installation_Photo by Will Heron _ Courtesy of Meow Wolf.jpg

A portion of artist Morgan Graham's installation that will be on display at Meow Wolf's The Real Unreal exhibition, which is set to open July 14 in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

