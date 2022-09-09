An Española man who tried to decapitate his mother with a bread knife in 2019 pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder in an agreement with prosecutors which calls for him to serve three years unsupervised probation. 

As a condition of his probation, Louis Berger, 30, will also be required to reside with his father — who lives out of state — and obtain a mental health assessment and comply with treatment recommendations, according to the agreement. 

"The events that took place with his mother were clearly the product of Mr. Berger’s very serious mental health condition, which has been treated with great success during the course of his incarceration," Berger's public defender Sydney West said Friday in an email sent by a spokeswoman. 

