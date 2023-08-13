Mental Health 988 Cyberattack

The homepage of the 988helpline.org website in February. The national hotline launched in July 2022 to prevent suicide and help those in mental health crisis has received 39,000 calls from New Mexicans and saved an estimated 4,732 lives in the state, according to a state behavioral health official.

 Jon Elswick/Associated Press file photo

A national hotline launched to prevent suicide and help those in mental health crisis has received almost 5 million calls and texts in the first year of operation — and 39,000 of those contacts were made by New Mexicans seeking support.

A state behavioral health official told lawmakers it is estimated “988 has saved the lives of 4,732 New Mexicans who may have been experiencing suicidal ideation.”

Nick Boukas, director of the Behavioral Health Services Division of the state Human Services Department, told members of the interim Legislative Health & Human Services Committee last week the line is staffed by clinicians and behavioral health experts who provide crisis intervention support by phone, text and chat 24 hours every day.

