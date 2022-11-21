Both people accused in the gruesome stabbing death of 21-year-old Grace Jennings in late October face evaluations to determine if they are mentally capable of standing trial.

Isaac Apodaca, 25, who is charged with conspiring to kill Jennings with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Kiara McCulley, appeared Monday in the state District Court in Santa Fe for what was expected to be an hourslong preliminary hearing on the case against him.

The proceeding didn't occur.

