If you go What: Festival of Lights celebration Where: Santa Fe Plaza When: 3 p.m. to sundown Sunday Who: U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber are set to be on hand.
About Hanukkah It is an eight-day Jewish festival that commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and rededication of the Second Temple after Jews took up arms against occupying Greeks in the second century B.C. After their victory, the Jews recovered one jar of pure oil to light the temple. It should have lasted one day, but instead it burned for eight. To celebrate Hanukkah, a candle is lit on a menorah each night until the eighth and final night, when they all burn together.
A traditional menorah lighting Sunday on the Plaza to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah will have an untraditional, distinctly New Mexican flavor.
For the first time, the menorah will sit atop a 5-foot-tall bright red chile sculpture. The work was created for the Santa Fe Jewish Center by New York welder and fabricator Machi Rimler, who was set to be in Santa Fe to finish setting it up and answer people’s questions, he said.
Sunday’s Festival of Lights celebration also includes fire dances by Odd-Lab Entertainment and folk music with Los Klezmerados de Santa Fe.
The planned revelry marks a welcome change from last year, when the pandemic relegated the lighting to a remote event, broadcast online.
The Santa Fe menorah will be ceremoniously lit nightly for eight nights, accompanied by offerings such as live music, entertainment, ice skating and traditional foods like latkes (potato pancakes) and gelt (chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil).
Hanukkah is “the story of Jewish survival,” said Rabbi Berel Levertov, founder of the Santa Fe Jewish Center. “But it’s a universal message as well: Although sometimes we see it’s dark, we shine a little light, and a little light dispels a lot of darkness.”
The Jewish Center raises money from private donors to create a new menorah every few years. The previous menorah fell in a parking lot last year and was damaged.
Rimler, 18, is based in Monsey, about an hour’s drive north of Manhattan. He fabricates columns and beams for multi-family homes with the company Bajas Welding. He met Levertov through the Jewish Center and agreed to build the menorah — the first he has constructed. It was built in three parts to allow for shipping.
“The menorah is made from tube steel, and the pepper was shaped from a sheet of steel,” Rimler said. It burns tiki torch oil and remains lit for several hours until the oil burns out, he added.
A second menorah lighting is set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Railyard, at the site of recent anti-Semitic vandalism. “Vax the Jews” was spray-painted on a wall; Levertov proposed the menorah as an appropriate response.
On Tuesday, the Women’s Circle Chanukah concert and dinner is set to feature singer Hilary Schacht and violinist Liv Orovich at the Jewish Center on Camino de los Marquez. On Wednesday, Chanukah on Ice is planned at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center with music and latkes, and a Shabbat community dinner is set for Dec. 3.
