Mourners cry at the burial site of Aftab Hussein on Friday minutes after Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain were laid to rest at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque. The Islamic Center held a brief funeral prayer Friday — in conjunction with their regular service — to honor the two Muslim men who were gunned down without provocation within days of each other.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — Members of Albuquerque’s Muslim community walked under a hot sun Friday as they made their way to the Fairview Memorial Park cemetery.

Ahead of them, in a white van draped in white cloth, were the bodies of Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27.

Both men were recently shot to death in Albuquerque just days apart. Police believe they died at the hands of the same killer.

A group of mourners smooth the dirt of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain’s gravesite following his burial and the burial of Aftab Hussein on Friday at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque.
Habiba Akhil prays alongside other women at the Islamic Center of New Mexico during a service to honor two Muslim men who were gunned down without provocation in Albuquerque.
A group of men stand together to pray at a service on Friday to honor two Muslim men who were gunned down without provocation in Albuquerque days a part from one another.
Altaf Hussain brother the the late Aftab Hussein is comforted as he cries at his brothers burial site at Fairview Memorial Park on Friday afternoon.

