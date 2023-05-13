editor's pick Memorial services for Apodaca scheduled for this week The New Mexican May 13, 2023 May 13, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial services for former Gov. Jerry Apodaca will take place this week. Apodaca, who was New Mexico's governor from 1975-78, died April 26. He will be remembered at a service at the state Capitol at noon Monday and will lie in honor from 1-3 p.m.A funeral mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi is scheduled for noon Tuesday.According to Apodaca's obituary, his family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Fe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoater who died in Rio Grande near Taos identified as film producerFor political incorrectness, look to New MexicoInstagram post threatened shootings at New Mexico schoolsThornburg CEO resigns as lawsuit heads to trialPolice shoot man on Calle Ojo Feliz, say he refused to put down gunDecoding old Santa FeDrugs, crime everyday concerns for Las Palomas residentsFor the old and new in Hopewell Mann, worries and ironiesHolocaust survivor and new Santa Fe resident, 97, shares story of survivalCounty road project to restrict Richards Ave. for 60 days Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe The question of wells is a deep and controversial subject Phill Casaus At graduation time, it's time for teachers to do the moonwalk Ringside Seat Let Trump peddle his lies from sea to shining sea Rescue Report Española Humane dogs sent to Hamptons doing well