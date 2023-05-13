Memorial services for former Gov. Jerry Apodaca will take place this week. 

Apodaca, who was New Mexico's governor from 1975-78, died April 26. He will be remembered at a service at the state Capitol at noon Monday and will lie in honor from 1-3 p.m.

A funeral mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi is scheduled for noon Tuesday.

