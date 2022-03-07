The city of Santa Fe announced a public memorial service for Officer Robert Duran will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
Duran, 43, of Rio Rancho was killed in a crash Wednesday morning while responding to what authorities now believe was a false report of a kidnapping, which prompted a chase on Interstate 25.
He was the first Santa Fe police officer to die in the line of duty since the 1930s.
He leaves behind a wife and two teenage sons.
The crash also killed retired firefighter Frank Lovato, 62, of Las Vegas, N.M.
Jeannie Jaramillo faces two counts of first-degree murder in the case. Court documents say police believe she led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-25 after claiming she had been kidnapped at knifepoint. The crash occurred just north of the Old Pecos Trail exit.
Sincere condolences to the Duran and Lovato families & friends for the loss of your loved ones.
