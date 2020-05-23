Anna Mae Herrera and Georgetta Cummings arrived at Santa Fe National Cemetery a few days early, accompanied only by a breeze that sent small American flags fluttering.
Normally, they’d be at the cemetery on Memorial Day with perhaps a dozen family members to honor Ralph and Irene Martinez, who are buried there. But with public commemorations canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, their annual visit took on a different tone — and, perhaps, a different meaning.
In Santa Fe, this year’s Memorial Day will be devoid of the usual rituals — the parades, wreath placements, speeches about sacrifice and loss.
In their place will be private, subdued visitations. People can still visit the national cemetery, on North Guadalupe Street not far from its intersection with Paseo de Peralta. But facility officials are asking those who come to maintain public health order mandates, including social distancing and wearing protective facial gear.
Cindy M. Van Bibber, director of Santa Fe National Cemetery, said in a news release last week that this year’s commemoration “by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances.”
“While we cannot hold a large Memorial Day program as was typical in years past, we will still honor veterans and service members with the dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.”
Santa Fe National Cemetery, one of 140 national cemeteries throughout the nation, will lean on innovative methods to properly honor those interred there.
Two websites will play a key role. One, called Roll of Honor, will list the name of all veterans interred in the national cemeteries. The other, Veterans Legacy Memorial, will allow anyone to sign on and express memories and appreciation for any veteran.
The cemetery also will post a video screening of a private, smaller memorial service at 10 a.m. Monday on a state veteran’s administration Facebook site.
Anna Mae Herrera said she understood the need for change this year. Too many people are falling victim to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and a big crowd gathering for a parade or public ceremony could help spread the virus among the elderly and others at risk, she observed.
“This virus has definitely changed our way of life,” Herrera said.
“I think it’s sad there will be no big event. Memorial Day is an important day because of the service they gave to our country,” Herrera said as she looked down at the headstone of Ralph and Irene Martinez. “It’s such a special day to remember their sacrifice.”
Though the nation and the world are preoccupied with the fight against COVID-19, Major Gen. Kenneth A. Nava of the New Mexico National Guard said it is is imperative people find a way to remember.
People can use social media, he said, to post photos of veterans and share stories of them to let others know of their contribution and legacy. He also urged people to fly an American flag outside their homes, if possible.
“Memorial Day is our most solemn day to commemorate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation,” Nava said. “It’s important we remember their sacrifice and what they did for us so we can live the lives that we live.”
Unlike November’s Veterans Day, which honors all military veterans, Memorial Day, a federal holiday, commemorates U.S. soldiers who died while in military service. Originally called Decoration Day, the observance began to honor Union and Confederate soldiers after the Civil War. It was expanded after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.
The preferred name for the holiday gradually changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day, a designation first used in 1882. Under federal law, it became the holiday’s official name in 1967.
Nava has two relatives buried in Santa Fe National Cemetery. One is Francis Xavier Nava, a U.S. Marine and the first Santa Fean killed in action during the Vietnam War.
Kenneth Nava said he believes Americans will adjust to honoring their fallen loved ones in a different manner this year.
“Coronavirus cannot steal Memorial Day away from us,” he said. “We won’t celebrate it the same way we have, but we can still remember.”
He said that as long as people find a way to remember, the sacrifices those in uniform made will be honored.
“It’s when somebody is forgotten, when no one ever says their name again, that’s when they die,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.