The city of Santa Fe pivoted Wednesday on its plan to withhold the names of people serving on a 12-member streetlight project steering committee after concerns were raised about the panel’s clandestine nature.
Public Works Director Regina Wheeler, who has largely spearheaded what has become a controversial streetlight conversion project, said steering committee members asked to remain anonymous to prevent “aggressive” correspondence. But city councilors and community members opposed the secrecy.
“It did become an issue for people that we weren’t releasing the names,” Wheeler said. “The committee did want to avoid any sort of big public direct communication from activists that has been happening on a pretty large scale and aggressive tone.”
She said the department informed members Tuesday their names would no longer be withheld from the public, and the group’s meetings would be open to the public. In return, the city provided an opportunity for each member to resign.
The steering committee was formed as part of the city’s push to convert its 5,500 streetlights from high-pressure sodium bulbs to energy-saving LEDs.
The steering committee, whose members were selected by Public Works Department staff, has no formal authority but will provide feedback and advise staff, Wheeler said.
The streetlight conversion plan has drawn opposition, including from dark sky advocates who have raised concerns that the project would affect Santa Fe’s night skies.
The color temperature of the lights, measured in kelvins, is still to be determined. To gather community feedback, the city is installing a series of demonstration sites where Santa Feans can take in different color temperatures and designs.
“We want people to be positive about this public engagement process and we want them to be happy that we are engaging people in gathering feedback and not to have it shadowed by the controversy of whether the names are public or not,” Wheeler said of the steering committee.
It’s the second time this year the city has considered secrecy for an advisory task force.
In March, City Councilors Chris Rivera and Renee Villarreal pushed to allow certain Community Health and Safety Task Force meetings to be held behind closed doors due to the personal nature of some of the discussions.
The council passed a resolution paving the way for the closed-door meetings.
Rivera said in the case of the streetlight panel, he believes the members’ names should be made public.
“We as councilors have been inundated with emails about the lighting project, and some of those emails can be pretty nasty,” Rivera said. “I understand Director Wheeler is kind of trying to protect them from all of that and allow them to make choices without being inundated, but it is a steering committee that was put together by city staff and the names should be public.”
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, who alongside Councilor Michael Garcia raised concerns about the committee lacking transparency, called the decision “welcome news.”
“I don’t believe that it is very transparent to have a group of people who are going to be doing a very important job, but have their names private, because they will be considering and even making making recommendations on an item that is very important to our community,” Vigil Coppler said.
Garcia said as of midday Wednesday he had not been contacted by city staff to note the change.
The previous decision to keep the names private went against Mayor Alan Webber’s claims of transparency in his administration, Garcia added.
“Even if there was no backlash, there was no justification to have it closed to the public,” he said. “It never should have been a private steering committee.”
The full City Council is expected to consider recommendations fo streetlight design at a May 24 meeting.
