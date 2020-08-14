Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed three people to serve on the state's newly formed Civil Rights Commission: Chief Judge Stan Whitaker of the 2nd Judicial District; Victor J. Rodriguez, former police chief of Belen; and retired state Supreme Court Justice Richard Bosson.
The nine-member commission will examine violations of state constitutional rights and review the use of "qualified immunity," a legal doctrine that can shield law enforcement officers from being held personally liable for actions that violate a person's constitutional rights.
State lawmakers created the commission during a special session in June, a move fueled largely by protests over police brutality following George Floyd's death while in custody in Minneapolis.
The Legislative Council appointed six members to the panel: state Sen. Steven Neville, R-Aztec; Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart; Gerald Byers, incoming district attorney for the 3rd Judicial District; Zackeree Kelin, an Albuquerque attorney; Denise Torres, a Las Cruces attorney; and Mark Baker, an Albuquerque attorney.
No more than five people on the commission can represent the same political party, and at least one member must have law enforcement experience.
The commission will submit a report of its findings to the Legislature by Nov. 15.
