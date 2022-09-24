At age 69, Jim Brooks is still traversing the Gila Wilderness with his pack mules and a purpose.

Though he retired from a long career as a fish biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service eight years ago, he says he remains “neck deep” in Gila trout work.

No motorized vehicles are allowed in the wilderness, so Brooks loads up his mules with willow saplings, tools and supplies for trips into remote regions with wildlife agency workers and volunteers, hoping to recreate a suitable home for the Gila trout in areas affected by wildfire.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

