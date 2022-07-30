It's a growing problem for the National Cemetery Administration — finding room to bury the dead.

Officials associated with that federal entity are looking to create more burial land for military veterans in New Mexico, and they are eyeing a 300-plus-acre tract in Rio Rancho.

The state Land Office, which oversees the property, is planning to accept a bid from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the property. The two agencies are hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Rio Rancho to present information on the deal and take public comment.

