A neighborhood meeting for a proposed cannabis greenhouse in La Cienega will take place Wednesday on Zoom.

A 5,400-square-foot cannabis greenhouse to grow up to 2,000 plants is proposed for 95.83 acres off the West Frontage Road along Interstate 25, about halfway between N.M. 599 and Exit 271 Entrada La Cienega. The property is flanked by Las Golondrinas Road and Valle Bonita.

The project will seek a conditional use permit from Santa Fe County to build the greenhouse on property zoned residential estate.

Popular in the Community