A neighborhood meeting for a proposed cannabis greenhouse in La Cienega will take place Wednesday on Zoom.
A 5,400-square-foot cannabis greenhouse to grow up to 2,000 plants is proposed for 95.83 acres off the West Frontage Road along Interstate 25, about halfway between N.M. 599 and Exit 271 Entrada La Cienega. The property is flanked by Las Golondrinas Road and Valle Bonita.
The project will seek a conditional use permit from Santa Fe County to build the greenhouse on property zoned residential estate.
A July 2021 Santa Fe County cannabis ordinance regards cannabis greenhouses the same as other commercial greenhouses. Conditional use permits for cannabis greenhouses are allowed in unincorporated Santa Fe County in areas zoned rural residential, rural fringe, residential estate and residential community.
Santa Fe County, not including the city of Santa Fe, has three indoor cannabis growing centers, two predating the ordinance and one since the ordinance was put in place, county spokeswoman Sara Smith said.
NM Land Solutions LLC, formerly Siebert & Associates, an urban planning consulting firm, is staging the neighborhood meeting. NM Land Solutions did not respond to requests for comment.
The property is owned by Rancho de Gonzales. Attempts to contact the owners were not successful.